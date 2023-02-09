Trending
Feb. 9, 2023 / 7:52 AM

Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Naturi Naughton-Lewis arrives on the red carpet at the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" premiere in 2021 in New York City. Naughton announced that she and her husband Xavier "Two" Lewis are expecting. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Naturi Naughton-Lewis arrives on the red carpet at the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" premiere in 2021 in New York City. Naughton announced that she and her husband Xavier "Two" Lewis are expecting. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Naturi Naughton is pregnant. She made the announcement alongside her husband, Xavier "Two" Lewis. The 37-year-old former Power star says that they are excited about the baby, who will join her 5-and-a-half-year-old daughter Zuri from a previous relationship.

People was the first to report the news.

"When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him," Naughton told People. "It was such a special moment."

Naughton also posted the news to her Instagram account Wednesday, with photos of her in a silky chartreuse gown showing off her growing baby bump.

Naughton married Lewis, a talent manager. in a lavish ceremony at the St. Regis Buckhead hotel in Atlanta in April. The couple was introduced by Naughton's former Power co-star Omari Hardwick, who attended the wedding. R&B star Montell Jordan officiated.

"Omari spoke so highly of Two to me," Naughton told Essence last year. " I don't even know that he was trying to hook us up. I think he was just trying to put us together musically. I don't think it was intentional. But to this day Omari's like, 'I knew this was what you needed!'"

Naughton says that even her daughter is thrilled about the new arrival.

"I am looking forward to seeing this baby's cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me," the actress shares. "My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I'm excited to share this joy as a family."

Naughton, whose last movie was 2022's The Night Before Christmas for Lifetime, did not reveal if the couple knew the gender of the baby or when it is due. But she said she and Lewis are preparing diligently for the arrival of their child, his first.

"There's so much more to learn this time around! We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two's first baby, so he's extra excited to create another human," she added. "Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!"

