Slain director's family sues Alec Baldwin for 2021 'Rust' movie-set shooting

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust," are suing Alec Baldwin and others who were involved with the film. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on the set of the film Rust, is suing Alec Baldwin and others who were involved with the film. Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins' estate in October after Hutchins' husband, Matthew, filed a wrongful-death suit against the actor. The new lawsuit comes from Hutchins' parents and sister, according to NBC News. Advertisement

Hutchins was killed on the set of the film on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was shot by a prop Colt .45 revolver held by Baldwin. He and an armorer working on the film were charged with involuntary manslaughter last week in New Mexico. Hutchins was 42 years old.

The family is seeking compensation for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence in its suit against Baldwin and the film's producers, the Los Angeles Times reports. The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

"We want accountability and justice for them," said Gloria Allred, the family's attorney in the lawsuit.

Baldwin and the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, could face a mandatory five year prison sentence if they are found guilty of manslaughter in the New Mexico case, according to the Los Angeles Times. The settlement between Baldwin and Matthew Hutchins included terms to add Hutchins as an executive producer on Rust, which was slated to resume filming in January.

Allred has been involved in many high-profile trial cases. She represented the family of Nicole Brown Simpson in the O.J. Simpson murder trial. She was at the side of Scott Peterson's girlfriend Amber Frey during his trial. She also represented a photographer who was allegedly battered by Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.