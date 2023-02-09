Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 6:22 PM

Slain director's family sues Alec Baldwin for 2021 'Rust' movie-set shooting

By Joe Fisher
1/2
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust," are suing Alec Baldwin and others who were involved with the film. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust," are suing Alec Baldwin and others who were involved with the film. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on the set of the film Rust, is suing Alec Baldwin and others who were involved with the film.

Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins' estate in October after Hutchins' husband, Matthew, filed a wrongful-death suit against the actor. The new lawsuit comes from Hutchins' parents and sister, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

Hutchins was killed on the set of the film on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was shot by a prop Colt .45 revolver held by Baldwin. He and an armorer working on the film were charged with involuntary manslaughter last week in New Mexico. Hutchins was 42 years old.

The family is seeking compensation for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence in its suit against Baldwin and the film's producers, the Los Angeles Times reports. The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

"We want accountability and justice for them," said Gloria Allred, the family's attorney in the lawsuit.

Baldwin and the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, could face a mandatory five year prison sentence if they are found guilty of manslaughter in the New Mexico case, according to the Los Angeles Times. The settlement between Baldwin and Matthew Hutchins included terms to add Hutchins as an executive producer on Rust, which was slated to resume filming in January.

Advertisement

Allred has been involved in many high-profile trial cases. She represented the family of Nicole Brown Simpson in the O.J. Simpson murder trial. She was at the side of Scott Peterson's girlfriend Amber Frey during his trial. She also represented a photographer who was allegedly battered by Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

Read More

Alec Baldwin, armorer formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting Alec Baldwin, armorer to face criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting Alec Baldwin accuses 'Rust' crew of negligence in lawsuit

Latest Headlines

'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
TV // 31 minutes ago
'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Starz announced on Thursday that "Spartacus" creator Steven S. DeKnight is developing a new entry in the series for the cable network.
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
TV // 2 hours ago
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A teenager must figure out more than acclimating to a new job aboard a cruise ship in the trailer for the new Hulu series "Wreck."
In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' trailer Idris Elba tracks a sociopathic killer
Movies // 3 hours ago
In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' trailer Idris Elba tracks a sociopathic killer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Idris Elba returns as British detective John Luther in "Luther: The Fallen Sun." The character gets the Netflix movie treatment after five seasons on the BBC show "Luther."
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
PHOENIX, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rihanna is "exhilarated" for an "almost impossible" Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, which will last just 13 minutes, but feature music from her 17-year career, she said at a news conference Thursday in Phoenix.
Nmixx to release debut EP in March
Music // 4 hours ago
Nmixx to release debut EP in March
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Nmixx will release their debut EP, "Expérgo," in March.
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
TV // 4 hours ago
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics is in the works at Prime Video.
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
TV // 5 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sam Neill will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
Chrishell Stause undergoes surgery for ovarian cyst
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Chrishell Stause undergoes surgery for ovarian cyst
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause gave an update and shared a photo from the hospital after having surgery.
Owen Wilson stars in new teaser trailer for 'Paint'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Owen Wilson stars in new teaser trailer for 'Paint'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Owen Wilson appears in the trailer for "Paint" which is drawing comparisons to the TV painter Bob Ross' life, though its not a biopic.
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Music // 6 hours ago
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 94.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Ciaran Hinds, Joe Pesci
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Ciaran Hinds, Joe Pesci
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement