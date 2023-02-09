1/4

Ciaran Hinds arrives on the red carpet at the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15 in New York City. The actor turns 70 on February 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- William Henry Harrison, ninth president of the United States, in 1773

-- Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk in 1909

-- Actor Carmen Miranda in 1909

-- Country singer Ernest Tubb in 1914

-- Baseball entrepreneur Bill Veeck in 1914

-- Actor Kathryn Grayson in 1922

-- Irish playwright Brendan Behan in 1923

-- Television journalist Roger Mudd in 1928

-- South African author J. M. Coetzee, Nobel laureate, in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer/songwriter Carole King in 1942 (age 81)

-- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Joe Pesci in 1943 (age 80)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Alice Walker in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Mia Farrow in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Judith Light in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Ciaran Hinds in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Charles Shaughnessy in 1955 (age 68)

-- American astronaut Peggy Whitson in 1960 (age 63)

-- Country singer Travis Tritt in 1963 (age 60)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

-- Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Charlie Day in 1976 (age 47)

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Irina Slutskaya in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Zhang Ziyi in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Tom Hiddleston in 1981 (age 42)

-- American Taliban John Walker Lindh in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Michael B. Jordan in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Rose Leslie in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Avan Jogia in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Kelli Berglund in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Isabella Gómez in 1998 (age 25)