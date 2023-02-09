Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- William Henry Harrison, ninth president of the United States, in 1773
-- Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk in 1909
-- Actor Carmen Miranda in 1909
-- Country singer Ernest Tubb in 1914
-- Baseball entrepreneur Bill Veeck in 1914
-- Actor Kathryn Grayson in 1922
-- Irish playwright Brendan Behan in 1923
-- Television journalist Roger Mudd in 1928
-- South African author J. M. Coetzee, Nobel laureate, in 1940 (age 83)
-- Singer/songwriter Carole King in 1942 (age 81)
-- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Joe Pesci in 1943 (age 80)
-- Author Alice Walker in 1944 (age 79)
-- Actor Mia Farrow in 1945 (age 78)
-- Actor Judith Light in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Ciaran Hinds in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Charles Shaughnessy in 1955 (age 68)
-- American astronaut Peggy Whitson in 1960 (age 63)
-- Country singer Travis Tritt in 1963 (age 60)
-- Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, in 1967 (age 56)
-- Actor Charlie Day in 1976 (age 47)
-- Russian Olympic figure skater Irina Slutskaya in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Zhang Ziyi in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Tom Hiddleston in 1981 (age 42)
-- American Taliban John Walker Lindh in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Michael B. Jordan in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Rose Leslie in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Avan Jogia in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Kelli Berglund in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor Isabella Gómez in 1998 (age 25)