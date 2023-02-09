1/4

Chrishell Stause gave an update and shared a photo from the hospital after having surgery. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Chrishell Stause is recovering after undergoing surgery. The 41-year-old television personality gave an update and shared a photo from the hospital Wednesday after having a procedure to have an ovarian cyst removed. Advertisement

The photo shows Stause posing for a selfie in her hospital bed.

"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed. Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me. Feeling good and being looked after by my [heart]," she captioned the post. "If you have bad unexplained cramps, don't ignore it!"

Stause's comment appeared to hint that her partner, singer G Flip, will be looking after her as she recovers.

Stause recently promoted wellness and awareness of cardiovascular disease in women by taking part in the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Show last week.

"I am honored to be part of the incredible group of women for this year's #RedDressCollection. The reality is nearly 45% of women 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, but @GoRedForWomen is empowering us to take control of our health. Get screened and make changes today!" she wrote on Instagram.

Stause stars on the reality series Selling Sunset, which will return for a sixth season on Netflix.