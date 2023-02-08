Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: Mary Steenburgen, Robert Klein

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Civil War-era U.S. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in 1820
-- Pioneer science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828
-- Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who devised the periodic table, in 1834
-- Author Kate Chopin in 1850
-- Actor Edith Evans in 1888
-- Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, in 1906
-- Actor Lana Turner in 1921
-- Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922
-- Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925
-- Actor James Dean in 1931
-- Oscar-winning composer/conductor John Williams in 1932 (age 91)
-- Television journalist Ted Koppel in 1940 (age 83)
-- Actor Nick Nolte in 1941 (age 82)
-- Folk singer Tom Rush in 1941 (age 82)
-- Comedian Robert Klein in 1942 (age 81)
-- Actor Creed Bratton in 1943 (age 80)
-- Singer Ron Tyson in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 70)
-- Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 68)
-- Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in 1960
-- Rock vocalist Vince Neil in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Gary Coleman in 1968
-- Actor Mary McCormack in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Seth Green in 1974 (age 49)
-- Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall in 1977 (age 46)
-- Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (age 39)
-- Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Kathryn Newton in 1997 (age 26)