Feb. 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: Mary Steenburgen, Robert Klein

By UPI Staff
1/2
Mary Steenburgen arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 70 on February 8. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Mary Steenburgen arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 70 on February 8. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Civil War-era U.S. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in 1820

-- Pioneer science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828

-- Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who devised the periodic table, in 1834

-- Author Kate Chopin in 1850

-- Actor Edith Evans in 1888

-- Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, in 1906

-- Actor Lana Turner in 1921

-- Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922

-- Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925

UPI File Photo

-- Actor James Dean in 1931

-- Oscar-winning composer/conductor John Williams in 1932 (age 91)

-- Television journalist Ted Koppel in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Nick Nolte in 1941 (age 82)

-- Folk singer Tom Rush in 1941 (age 82)

-- Comedian Robert Klein in 1942 (age 81)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Creed Bratton in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer Ron Tyson in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 70)

-- Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 68)

-- Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in 1960

-- Rock vocalist Vince Neil in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Gary Coleman in 1968

-- Actor Mary McCormack in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Seth Green in 1974 (age 49)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall in 1977 (age 46)

-- Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (age 39)

-- Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Kathryn Newton in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

