2023 awards show schedule: How to watch

Lizzo leads the nominees at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards, Grammy Awards, Academy Awards and other awards shows will return in 2023 to honor the best in film, television, music and more. Here are the details on this year's events: Advertisement

Golden Globe Awards - Jan. 10

The Golden Globes are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to recognize excellence in film and television.

The 80th annual ceremony took place Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., and aired at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. The show also streamed on Peacock.

Actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the awards show, with Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan and other stars presenting awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin led the film nominees with eight nominations, including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy. Abbott Elementary topped the TV nominees with five nominations, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Critics Choice Awards - Jan. 15

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) presents the Critics Choice Awards to honor achievements in film and television.

The 28th annual awards show was held Jan. 15 at Fairmont Century Hotel in Los Angeles and broadcast at 7 p.m. EST on The CW.

Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony.

Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the film nominees with 14 nominations, including Best Picture, while Abbott Elementary led the TV nominees with six nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe received the 7th annual See Her award.

Grammy Awards - Feb. 5

The Recording Academy presents the Grammys to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The 65th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for his third consecutive year.

Beyoncé leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for Renaissance. Kendrick Lamar follows with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile are both up for seven awards.

The Recording Academy will present Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards to Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes and other artists at a ceremony Feb. 4 ahead of the Grammys.

British Academy Film Awards - Feb. 19

The BAFTA Film Awards are presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to honor outstanding contributions to film.

The 76th annual awards show will be held Feb. 19 at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre in London.

This year's ceremony will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories for the first time. Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond will host the show.

Nominations will be announced Jan. 19.

Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Daryl McCormack are nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award this year.

NAACP Image Awards - Feb. 25

The NAACP Image Awards are presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to honor outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music and literature.

The 54th annual awards show will take place Feb. 25 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., and air at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

Will Smith, Angela Bassett, Danielle Deadwyler, Mary J. Blige and Beyoncé are among the nominees. Smith is nominated for Best Actor for his film Emancipation.

Screen Actors Guild Awards - Feb. 26

The SAG Awards are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to honor outstanding performances in film and television.

The 29th annual awards show will be held Feb. 26 and stream on Netflix's YouTube channel.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the nominees with five nominations each, including for Best Ensemble in a Movie. Netflix series Ozark follows with four nominations.

Sally Field will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award, while Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson will serve as SAG Awards ambassadors.

Independent Spirit Awards - March 4

Film Independent presents the Independent Spirit Awards to recognize the best in independent film and television.

The 38th annual ceremony will take place March 4 at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Best Feature. The film will compete in the category with Tár, which follows with seven nominations.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards - March 4

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are presented by Nickelodeon to celebrate fan favorites in film, television, music, sports and more.

This year's ceremony will take place March 4 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT and MTV2.

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will host the awards show.

Stranger Things leads the nominees with six nominations, including Favorite Family TV Show, followed by That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder with four nominations each.

Music nominees include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Blackpink and BTS.

Academy Awards - March 12

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents the Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, to honor achievements in filmmaking.

The 95th annual awards show will take place March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air on ABC.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for a third time.

Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed will announce this year's nominations at a ceremony Jan. 24.

iHeartRadio Music Awards - March 27

iHeartMedia presents the iHeartRadio Music Awards to honor the most popular artists and music heard on iHeartMedia radio stations. Winners are chosen via performance data, with fans able to vote for their favorites in select categories.

This year's ceremony will take place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The show will also broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.

Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead the nominees with seven nominations each, including for Song of the Year. The artists will compete in the category with Latto, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Glass Animals, Lil Nas & Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat.

GLAAD Media Awards - March 30 and May 13

The GLAAD Media Awards are presented by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

The awards show will have two ceremonies in 2023, one March 30 in Los Angeles and one May 13 in New York City.

Demi Lovato, Anitta, A League of Their Own, Abbott Elementary, Bros, The White Lotus and Only Murders in the Building are among this year's nominees.

Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope will be honored at the March 30 ceremony. Aguilera will receive the GLAAD Advocate for Change Award, with Bad Bunny to receive the GLAAD Vanguard Award and Pope to receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

CMT Music Awards - April 2

The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted awards show presented by CMT that honor excellence in country music videos and performance.

The 57th annual awards show will take place April 2 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini will host the event for her third consecutive year. Carrie Underwood will perform.

MTV Movie & TV Awards - May 7

MTV presents the MTV Movie & TV Awards to honor the best in both scripted and unscripted film and television.

This year's ceremony will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

Nominees have yet to be announced.

The 2022 awards show was split into two different events: the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. This year's show recombines the events.

Tony Awards - June 11

The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League present the Tony Awards to recognize excellence in live Broadway theater.

The 76th annual ceremony will be held June 11 at United Palace in New York, N.Y., and air on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Nominations will be announced May 2.

