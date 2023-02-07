Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers gets engaged

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, has announced on Instagram she is engaged to be married.

"Casual weekend recap... 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11," the 27-year-old podcaster and social media influencer captioned a gallery of photos showing her longtime beau, Evan McClintock getting down on one knee to propose, then the happy couple drinking champagne to celebrate.

One of the portraits by Erika Christine Photography focuses on the engagement ring on Hailie Jade's left hand.

The post has gotten more than 300,000 "likes" since she shared it Monday.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshal Mathers, mentions his daughter on several of his records including "Hailie's Song" and "Mockingbird."

The 50-year-old, Grammy-winning hip-hop artist married and divorced Hailie Jade's mother, Kimberly Anne Scott, twice.

