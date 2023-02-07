Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Ashton Kutcher, Eddie Izzard

1/2

Ashton Kutcher attends the premiere of "Your Place or Mine" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on February 2. The actor turns 45 on February 7.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- English statesman/writer Thomas More in 1478

-- Farm equipment manufacturer John Deere in 1804

-- English novelist Charles Dickens in 1812

-- Author Laura Ingalls Wilder in 1867

-- Novelist Sinclair Lewis in 1885

-- Ragtime composer/pianist Eubie Blake in 1887

-- Army Cpl. Desmond Doss, the only conscientious object to receive the Medal of Honor, and subject of Hacksaw Ridge, in 1919

-- Writer Gay Talese in 1932 (age 91)

-- Actor Pete Postlethwaite in 1946

-- Actor Miguel Ferrer in 1955

-- Comedian Emo Philips in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor James Spader in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Eddie Izzard in 1962 (age 61)

-- Country singer Garth Brooks in 1962 (age 61)

-- Comedian Chris Rock in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Essence Atkins in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Robyn Lively in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Ashton Kutcher in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Deborah Ann Woll in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Tom Glynn-Carney in 1995 (age 28)