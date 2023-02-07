Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 11:25 AM

Barbra Streisand to release memoir in November

By Annie Martin
Barbra Streisand will explore her life and career in the new book "My Name is Barbra." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand will release her first memoir in November.

The 80-year-old singer and actress will explore her life and career in the book My Name is Barbra, Viking Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced Tuesday.

In My Name is Barbra, Streisand recounts growing up in Brooklyn, her early struggles to become an actress, and her first appearances in New York nightclubs.

The memoir also covers her breakout performance in Funny Girl, the making of Yentl and The Prince of Tides, her friendships with Marlon Brando, Madeleine Albright and other famous figures, her political advocacy, and her marriage to James Brolin.

My Name is Barbra is slated for release Nov. 7.

Streisand confirmed plans for a memoir on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2021. She shared how former first lady Jackie Kennedy offered to edit the book in 1984.

Streisand is an EGOT winning singer and actress who released her most recent album, Walls, in 2018.

