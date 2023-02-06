1/5

Meagan Good poses with Jennifer Hudson on the set of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Good appeared on the show to discuss Season 2 of "Harlem" and the support and advice she's received from other celebs. Photo by Chris Millard/Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Meagan Good is starring in the second season of Harlem which became available on Prime Video on Friday. She appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about her career and her inspirations. On Harlem, the 41-year-old actress plays Camille, an academic trying to evolve in her career while navigating life, love and friendship in New York City's storied Harlem neighborhood. Good started her career at 4 years old, breaking through with her role as Cisely in the critically acclaimed 1997 film Eve's Bayou with Samuel L. Jackson and Jurnee Smollett. Good says she learned one of her biggest lessons on the set of Friday where she is credited as Kid #2 in her first speaking role. Advertisement

On its way to becoming a cult classic, the film was low-budget enough that Good made tuna sandwiches on set for Tiny Lister. His stand-in was Michael Clarke Duncan, who went on to a huge film career in movies like The Green Mile and Armageddon before his untimely death in 2012.

One day after Good made a sandwich for Lister, Duncan asked where his was. She says he then provided advice that she's followed in her career ever since.

"Remember from this point on in your career make sure that you treat everybody the same," Good told Hudson that Duncan told her. "You look them in their eye, you make them feel seen and you treat everybody the same. And that really stuck with me as a kid. And I've always done that since day one. And I feel like being kind is an authentic thing for me and authenticity is my superpower. So, I just try to love on people even when they're not that nice. I feel like that's important."

Good's much-publicized marriage to film producer and author DeVon Franklin ended in a much-publicized divorce in 2022. She says she received support from an unexpected source -- Oscar winner Halle Berry.

The two met the same week Good was getting married when she introduced herself to Berry at a restaurant. After debating whether she should say anything to her, Good worked up the courage to speak.

"I was like 'I'm Meagan' and she was like 'I know who you are.' And I was like 'I love you so much. You've been such an inspiration to me and I know that you've gone through so many things publicly and privately and you are just so strong. And she got emotional and then I got emotional, and then she got emotional because I got emotional.

"She was just so sweet. And then two years later, she follows me on Instagram, and we share the same makeup artist, [Jorge Monroy] and he was saying that she wanted to know should she reach out to me following my divorce. There was a lot of support and love."

Good says that the Harlem cast was meant to be. She met both Shoniqua Shandai who plays Angie and Grace Byers who plays Quinn, years beforehand and they all said they wanted to work together. Years later it's happened and Good is appreciative that her working conditions are so positive.

"It's my quality of life," Good says. "When you're doing a TV show, you're there for five months. You're not going to work; you're going to do life. And you're doing life with these people. And you want your quality of life to be amazing. And my quality of life is so amazing with them."

Harlem's eight-episode second season is available on Prime Video now.

