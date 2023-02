1/4

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 2022. Fox says she has broken her wrist and sustained a concussion. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Actress Megan Fox announced on Instagram this weekend that she is recovering from injuries, but she did not explain how she sustained them. "Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys part," Fox posted on Saturday. Advertisement

She also shared photos of her looking stunning in a strapless, floor-length red gown.

Two of the pictures show her posing alone and a third shows her standing with her fiance, musician Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a black suit.

The post has gotten more than 1.6 million "likes."

UsMagazine.com published photos of her in the same ensemble, but sporting a pink wrist brace.

Kelly goes into Sunday's Grammys ceremony with a nomination for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.