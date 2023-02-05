Famous birthdays for Feb. 5: Christopher Guest, Tom Wilkinson

Feb. 05 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
|Advertisement
Feb. 05 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:
Feb. 05 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Former British Prime Minister Robert Peel, founder of the London Police Force, in 1788
-- Scotsman John Dunlop, inventor of the pneumatic tire, in 1840
-- French automotive pioneer Andre Citroen in 1878
-- U.S. statesman Adlai E. Stevenson in 1900
-- Actor John Carradine in 1906
-- Novelist William Burroughs in 1914
-- Comedian/actor Red Buttons in 1919
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Henry "Hank" Aaron in 1934
-- Hockey commentator Don Cherry in 1934 (age 89)
-- Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn in 1939 (age 84)
-- Swiss artist H.R. Giger in 1940
-- Television writer and producer Stephen J. Cannell in 1941
-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Roger Staubach in 1942 (age 81)
-- Film director Michael Mann in 1943 (age 80)
-- Musician Al Kooper in 1944 (age 79)
-- Race car driver Darrell Waltrip in 1947 (age 76)
-- Writer/comedian Christopher Guest in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Barbara Hershey in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Tom Wilkinson in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Tim Meadows in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Laura Linney in 1964 (age 59)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Jose Maria Olazabal in 1966 (age 57)
-- Singer Bobby Brown in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Michael Sheen in 1969 (age 54)
-- Country music singer Sara Evans in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Nora Zehetner in 1981 (age 42)
-- Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Darren Criss in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Henry Golding in 1987 (age 36)
-- Brazilian soccer star Neymar in 1992 (age 31)
-- Trayvon Martin, unarmed teen fatally shot by a neighbor who was acquitted after claiming self defense, in 1995