Feb. 5, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 5: Christopher Guest, Tom Wilkinson

By UPI Staff
Christopher Guest attends the 35th anniversary of "This is Spinal Tap" at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27 in New York City. He turns 75 on February 5. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Christopher Guest attends the 35th anniversary of "This is Spinal Tap" at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27 in New York City. He turns 75 on February 5.

Feb. 05 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Former British Prime Minister Robert Peel, founder of the London Police Force, in 1788

-- Scotsman John Dunlop, inventor of the pneumatic tire, in 1840

-- French automotive pioneer Andre Citroen in 1878

-- U.S. statesman Adlai E. Stevenson in 1900

-- Actor John Carradine in 1906

-- Novelist William Burroughs in 1914

-- Comedian/actor Red Buttons in 1919

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Henry "Hank" Aaron in 1934

-- Hockey commentator Don Cherry in 1934 (age 89)

-- Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn in 1939 (age 84)

-- Swiss artist H.R. Giger in 1940

-- Television writer and producer Stephen J. Cannell in 1941

-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Roger Staubach in 1942 (age 81)

-- Film director Michael Mann in 1943 (age 80)

-- Musician Al Kooper in 1944 (age 79)

-- Race car driver Darrell Waltrip in 1947 (age 76)

-- Writer/comedian Christopher Guest in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Barbara Hershey in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Tom Wilkinson in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Tim Meadows in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Laura Linney in 1964 (age 59)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Jose Maria Olazabal in 1966 (age 57)

-- Singer Bobby Brown in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Michael Sheen in 1969 (age 54)

-- Country music singer Sara Evans in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Nora Zehetner in 1981 (age 42)

-- Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Darren Criss in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Henry Golding in 1987 (age 36)

-- Brazilian soccer star Neymar in 1992 (age 31)

-- Trayvon Martin, unarmed teen fatally shot by a neighbor who was acquitted after claiming self defense, in 1995

Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler' Kylian Mbappe scores PSG-record five goals in French Cup shutout Lionel Messi, PSG beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi all-stars Kate Mulvany: Stakes couldn't get much higher in 'Hunters' Season 2

