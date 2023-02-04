Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 4: Alice Cooper, Hannibal Buress

By UPI Staff
1/2
Alice Cooper and his daughter Calico Cooper arrive for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020. He turns 75 on February 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alice Cooper and his daughter Calico Cooper arrive for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020. He turns 75 on February 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 04 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Polish-born American patriot Tadeusz Kosciuszko in 1746

-- French cubist painter Fernand Leger in 1881

-- Aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1902

-- Legendary golfer Byron Nelson in 1912

-- Civil rights activist Rosa Lee Parks in 1913

-- Actor Ida Lupino in 1918

-- Feminist Betty Friedan in 1921

File Photo by Debra Myrent/UPI

-- Former Argentinian President Isabel Martínez de Perón in 1931 (age 92)

-- Comedian David Brenner in 1936

-- Actor John Schuck in 1940 (age 83)

-- Filmmaker George A. Romero in 1940

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI

-- Shock rocker Alice Cooper in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Lisa Eichhorn in 1952 (age 71)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lawrence Taylor in 1959 (age 64)

-- Country singer Clint Black in 1962 (age 61)

-- Hunter Biden, businessman/son of President Joe Biden, in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI

-- Actor Gabrielle Anwar in 1970 (age 53)

-- Boxer Oscar de la Hoya in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer-songwriter Natalia Imbruglia in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer Gavin DeGraw in 1977 (age 46)

-- Comedian Hannibal Buress in 1983 (age 40)

File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI

