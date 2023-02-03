Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 3, 2023 / 10:33 AM

Paco Rabanne, Spanish fashion designer, dies at 88

By Annie Martin
Paco Rabanne, a Spanish-born fashion designer known for using metal in his designs, died at age 88. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Paco Rabanne, a Spanish-born fashion designer known for using metal in his designs, died at age 88. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Spanish-born fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died.

The French-Spanish designer and fragrance creator died Friday in Portsall, France, the Spanish group Puig, which controls Rabanne's fashion house and fragrance business, confirmed to WWD. He was 88.

Advertisement

Rabanne was known for using metal, plastic and other unconventional materials in his avant-garde designs.

"Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic," Puig fashion and beauty division president José Manuel Albesa said. "Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre -- the word means 'automobile grill,' you know -- and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?"

"That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: There is only one Rabanne," he added. "With his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name."

Advertisement

The Paco Rabanne fashion house confirmed Rabanne's death on its official Instagram account.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration," the post reads. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities."

Advertisement

Rabanne established his fashion house in the 1960s and retired from fashion in 1999. French designer Julien Dossena has lead the fashion house since 2013.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Cindy Williams
"Laverne & Shirley" actress Cindy Williams arrives at the TV Land Awards in 2012. Williams, who was known for portraying Shirley in "Happy Days" and "Laverne & Shirley," died at the age of 75 on January 25. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Red Dress Collection concert raises awareness about heart disease in women Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa celebrate baby boy's birth What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dwayne Johnson gives thanks after mom survives car crash
Entertainment News // 8 minutes ago
Dwayne Johnson gives thanks after mom survives car crash
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said his mom, Ata Johnson, was involved in a serious car crash.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
TV // 34 minutes ago
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Mayfair Witches," a supernatural drama based on the Anne Rice book series, will return for a second season on AMC.
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
Movies // 37 minutes ago
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Jennifer Grey, who plays Gwen Shamblin in the Lifetime movie "Starving for Salvation," said the faith-based weight loss guru manipulated people with eating disorders.
'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "1923," a Western drama starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa celebrate baby boy's birth
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa celebrate baby boy's birth
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Your Place or Mine," their romantic comedy for Netflix.
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
TV // 3 hours ago
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has recreated a controversial scene from his classic film "Titanic" in the hopes of settling a long simmering debate.
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
TV // 4 hours ago
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Dan Aykroyd is set to host a six-part comedic docu-series called "A History of the World in Six Glasses" for the FOX Nation streaming service.
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
TV // 4 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone has signed on to star in a Paramount+ docu-series, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and adult daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
TV // 8 hours ago
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
NEW YORK, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "OITNB" alum Taylor Schilling says she signed on to star in the plane-crash drama, "Dear Edward," because she knew "Friday Night Lights" writer-producer Jason Katims would tell the story in a sensitive way.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
'The Covenant' trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal on rescue mission
'The Covenant' trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal on rescue mission
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement