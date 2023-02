Famous birthdays for Feb. 3: Blythe Danner, Sean Kingston

1/5

Blythe Danner arrives on the red carpet at "The Chaperone" premiere at Museum of Modern Art on March 25, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 80 on February 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 03 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1480

-- German composer Felix Mendelssohn in 1809

-- U.S. journalist Horace Greeley in 1811

-- Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman doctor of medicine, in 1821

-- Poet/novelist Gertrude Stein in 1874

-- Artist Norman Rockwell in 1894

-- Gangster Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd in 1904

-- Author James Michener in 1907

-- Comedian Shelley Berman in 1925

-- Actor John Fiedler in 1925

-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Blythe Danner in 1943 (age 80)

-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese in 1945 (age 78)

-- Musician Dave Davies in 1947 (age 76)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Morgan Fairchild in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Pamela Franklin in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Nathan Lane in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Thomas Calabro in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Maura Tierney in 1965 (age 58)

-- Professional golfer Retief Goosen in 1969 (age 54)

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

-- Joseph "Beau" Biden III, son of President Joe Biden/Delaware attorney general, in 1969

-- Actor Warwick Davis in 1970 (age 53)

-- Filmmaker Anthony Russo in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Isla Fisher in 1976 (age 47)

-- Singer Daddy Yankee, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Maitland Ward in 1977 (age 46)

-- Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Bridget Regan in 1982 (age 41)

-- Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in 1984 (age 39)

-- Rapper Sean Kingston in 1990 (age 33)