Dwayne Johnson gives thanks after mom survives car crash

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (R) said his mom, Ata Johnson, was involved in a serious car crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says his mom was involved in a serious car crash. The 50-year-old actor and former WWE wrestler gave thanks in an Instagram post Thursday after his mom, Ata Johnson, 74, survived a car crash Wednesday evening in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Johnson shared the news alongside a photo of his mom's damaged car.

"Thank you God she's ok," the star wrote. "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She'll survive and continue to get evaluated."

"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," he said. "She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

Johnson thanked the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department for "being so caring & focused" in the aftermath of the crash.

He ended his post by encouraging his followers to reach out to their own parents.

"I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get," he said.

Johnson's dad, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, died at age 75 in January 2020.

Johnson marked his mom's birthday in October by sharing a video of her dancing.

"Happiest of Birthdays Mom - our matriarch of our aiga," he wrote. "We all get such joy seeing you radiate and smile and proudly display our culture. Grace, beauty, dignity, respect and strength."

Johnson was to appear as a presenter at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. It is unclear if his mom's crash has affected his plans.