Feb. 2, 2023 / 10:00 AM

'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron mourns pregnancy loss

By Annie Martin

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Sarah Herron is mourning a pregnancy loss.

The television personality announced the death of Oliver, her son with her fiancé, Dylan Brown, on Wednesday after giving birth at 24 weeks.

"On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad's arms shortly after," Herron wrote on Instagram. "There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing. It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad's mouth and long fingers."

Herron then reflected on their fertility journey and how her pregnancy defied the odds.

"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us," the star wrote.

"Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death," she said. "Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we'll ever understand. his body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us."

Fellow Bachelor alums Emily Maynard, Clare Crawley and Ashley Spivey were among those to show their support for Herron in the comments.

"Oh sweet Sarah. I'm so sorry. I truly have no words. Oliver will remain a shining light in this world for you and Dylan. I wish there was more I could do or say," Maynard wrote.

"Oliver you are so loved. Sarah you are the most amazing mother and your strength through everything to fight so hard for your son has been nothing less than beautiful to witness," Crawley added.

"I would do anything to take away this pain for you. Oliver will always be with you and I know you and Dylan will keep his memory alive no matter what. He will visit you in small ways and you will live for those moments," Spivey said.

Herron had announced her pregnancy in September after a year-long journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

She and Brown got engaged in May 2021.

Herron was previously a contestant in Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor. She later appeared in the first season of The Bachelorette.

