Feb. 2, 2023 / 9:27 AM

Rita Ora performs, shows off wedding ring on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Rita Ora (L), pictured with Taika Waititi, performed her song "You Only Love Me" and discussed her marriage to Waititi on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI
Rita Ora (L), pictured with Taika Waititi, performed her song "You Only Love Me" and discussed her marriage to Waititi on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Rita Ora showed off her wedding ring during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter discussed her recent marriage to director Taika Waititi, 47, on Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Ora confirmed her marriage to Waititi and showed her emerald and diamond wedding ring for the first time.

"I actually have never shown anyone my ring. It's my first time showing my ring, because I love you and I feel like you're part of our relationship, weirdly, because we watch you every night," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Ora said she "may have" helped with picking out her ring.

"You know, 'cause I just think, like, when you know what you want -- and I felt like I really knew that I wanted to be with this person. I just wanted it to feel really right, and so I may have taken him to the shop and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted," she added.

Ora had announced her marriage to Waititi on the Heart Breakfast radio show last week.

The pair were first linked in May 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad that August.

On The Tonight Show, Ora also performed her new single "You Only Love Me," released Friday.

