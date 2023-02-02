Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 2: Gemma Arterton, Paul Mescal

By UPI Staff
1/3
Gemma Arterton attends The British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18, 2018. The actor turns 37 on February 2. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI
Gemma Arterton attends The British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18, 2018. The actor turns 37 on February 2. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 02 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Pope Benedict XIII in 1649

-- French statesman Charles de Talleyrand in 1754

-- Irish novelist James Joyce in 1882

-- Charles Correll, Andy of radio's "Amos and Andy" program, in 1890

-- National Football League co-founder George Halas in 1895

-- Hotel magnate Howard Johnson in 1897

-- Lithuanian violinist Jascha Heifetz in 1901

-- Novelist Ayn Rand in 1905

-- Columnist Liz Smith in 1923

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Stan Getz in 1927

-- Comedian Tom Smothers in 1937 (age 86)

-- Singer Graham Nash in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Farrah Fawcett in 1947

-- TV personality Ina Garten in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Brent Spiner in 1949 (age 74)

-- Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye in 1952 (age 71)

File Photo by Li Xiang/UPI

-- Model Christie Brinkley in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Michael T. Weiss in 1962 (age 61)

-- Singer Eva Cassidy in 1963

-- Singer Shakira in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Gemma Arterton in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Paul Mescal in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Ellie Bamber in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

