Famous birthdays for Feb. 2: Gemma Arterton, Paul Mescal

Feb. 02 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:
-- Pope Benedict XIII in 1649
-- French statesman Charles de Talleyrand in 1754
-- Irish novelist James Joyce in 1882
-- Charles Correll, Andy of radio's "Amos and Andy" program, in 1890
-- National Football League co-founder George Halas in 1895
-- Hotel magnate Howard Johnson in 1897
-- Lithuanian violinist Jascha Heifetz in 1901
-- Novelist Ayn Rand in 1905
-- Columnist Liz Smith in 1923
-- Musician Stan Getz in 1927
-- Comedian Tom Smothers in 1937 (age 86)
-- Singer Graham Nash in 1942 (age 81)
-- Actor Farrah Fawcett in 1947
-- TV personality Ina Garten in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Brent Spiner in 1949 (age 74)
-- Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye in 1952 (age 71)
-- Model Christie Brinkley in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Michael T. Weiss in 1962 (age 61)
-- Singer Eva Cassidy in 1963
-- Singer Shakira in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Gemma Arterton in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Paul Mescal in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor Ellie Bamber in 1997 (age 26)