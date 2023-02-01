Trending
Feb. 1, 2023 / 1:27 PM

Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi's 5th birthday: 'The most special girl'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kylie Jenner posted a tribute to Stormi Webster, her daughter with Travis Scott, on her birthday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Kylie Jenner posted a tribute to Stormi Webster, her daughter with Travis Scott, on her birthday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner is celebrating her daughter Stormi's fifth birthday.

The 25-year-old television personality marked the occasion Wednesday by posting a tribute to Stormi on Instagram.

Jenner shared a slideshow of photos of Stormi from throughout the years.

"i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps chancing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl," she captioned the post.

Jenner has two children, Stormi and son Aire, with her on-again, off-again partner, rapper Travis Scott.

Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, also wished Stormi a happy birthday on social media.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!! I can't believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!! Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives," Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram.

"You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend and big sister!! Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can't wait to watch your bond grow as you get older," she added. "We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can't wait to celebrate your special day with you!"

Jenner said in the March 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar that she and Scott co-parent well together.

"We have such a great relationship," she said at the time. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."

Jenner and Scott initially named their son Wolf but announced in March 2022 that they had changed his name. The pair said last month that their son is now named Aire.

Kylie Jenner turns 25: a look back

Kendall and Kylie Jenner (R) attend the premiere of "Project X" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2012. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

