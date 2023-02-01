Famous birthdays for Feb. 1: Harry Styles, Julia Garner

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on the date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Composer Victor Herbert in 1859
-- Hattie Caraway of Arkansas, first woman elected to the U.S. Senate, in 1878
-- Film director John Ford in 1894
-- National Hockey League executive Conn Smythe in 1895
-- Actor Clark Gable in 1901
-- Poet Langston Hughes in 1902
-- Cabaret singer Hildegarde Loretta Sell in 1906
-- Writer Muriel Spark in 1918
-- Actor Stuart Whitman in 1928
-- Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 1931
-- Singer Don Everly in 1937
-- Comedian Garrett Morris in 1937 (age 86)
-- Actor/director Terry Jones in 1942
-- Journalist Fred Barnes in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Elisabeth Sladen in 1946
-- Journalist Jessica Savitch in 1947
-- Singer Rick James in 1948
-- Actor Bill Mumy in 1954 (age 69)
-- Artist Takashi Murakami in 1962 (age 61)
-- Princess Stephanie of Monaco in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Brandon Lee in 1965
-- Actor Sherilyn Fenn in 1965 (age 58)
-- Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, in 1968
-- Actor Pauly Shore in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Michael C. Hall in 1971 (age 52)
-- Rapper Big Boi, born Antwan Andre Patton, in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Heather Morris in 1987 (age 36)
-- Mixed martial artist/actor Ronda Rousey in 1987 (age 36)
-- Singer/actor Harry Styles in 1994 (age 29)
-- Actor Julia Garner in 1994 (age 29)