Entertainment News
Feb. 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 1: Harry Styles, Julia Garner

By UPI Staff
1/3
Harry Styles attends the "My Policeman" premiere in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on November 1. The singer/actor turns 29 on February 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Harry Styles attends the "My Policeman" premiere in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on November 1. The singer/actor turns 29 on February 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on the date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Composer Victor Herbert in 1859

-- Hattie Caraway of Arkansas, first woman elected to the U.S. Senate, in 1878

-- Film director John Ford in 1894

-- National Hockey League executive Conn Smythe in 1895

-- Actor Clark Gable in 1901

-- Poet Langston Hughes in 1902

-- Cabaret singer Hildegarde Loretta Sell in 1906

-- Writer Muriel Spark in 1918

-- Actor Stuart Whitman in 1928

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 1931

-- Singer Don Everly in 1937

-- Comedian Garrett Morris in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor/director Terry Jones in 1942

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Journalist Fred Barnes in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Elisabeth Sladen in 1946

-- Journalist Jessica Savitch in 1947

-- Singer Rick James in 1948

-- Actor Bill Mumy in 1954 (age 69)

-- Artist Takashi Murakami in 1962 (age 61)

-- Princess Stephanie of Monaco in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Brandon Lee in 1965

-- Actor Sherilyn Fenn in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, in 1968

-- Actor Pauly Shore in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Michael C. Hall in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rapper Big Boi, born Antwan Andre Patton, in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

-- Actor Heather Morris in 1987 (age 36)

-- Mixed martial artist/actor Ronda Rousey in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer/actor Harry Styles in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Julia Garner in 1994 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

