Jan. 31, 2023 / 9:34 AM

'Love Island U.K.' alum Molly-Mae Hague gives birth to first child

By Annie Martin

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Love Island U.K. alum Molly-Mae Hague is a new mom.

The 23-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend and fellow Love Island U.K. alum, Tommy Fury, on Jan. 23.

Hague shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Fury and their baby girl.

"23/01/23," she captioned the post.

Fellow Love Island U.K. alums Maura Higgins, Gemma Owens and Zara McDermott were among those to congratulate Hague in the comments.

"So so so proud of you always she is so perfect," Higgins wrote.

"Sobbing congratulations you beautiful people," McDermott said. "You deserve all the happiness excited for you and this new chapter."

Hague reflected on motherhood in a post on Instagram Stories.

"One week old today. I can't believe we get to keep you forever," the new mom wrote. "Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me... it doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes."

"Thank you for entering the world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever," she added.

Hague, the creative director of PrettyLittleThing, and Fury, a professional boxer, met and started dating in Love Island U.K. Season 5, which aired in 2019. The couple were the runners-up in the season.

