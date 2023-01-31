Trending
Jan. 31, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 31: Portia de Rossi, Kerry Washington

By UPI Staff
Portia de Rossi attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The actor turns 50 on January 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Portia de Rossi attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The actor turns 50 on January 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Gouverneur Morris, who wrote sections of the U.S. Constitution, in 1752

-- Austrian composer Franz Schubert in 1797

-- Western novelist Zane Grey in 1872

-- Actor Tallulah Bankhead in 1902

-- Boxer Jersey Joe Walcott in 1914

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball, in 1919

-- Actor Carol Channing in 1921

-- Actor Joanne Dru in 1922

-- Novelist Norman Mailer in 1923

-- Civil rights leader Benjamin Hooks in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ernie Banks in 1931

-- Composer Philip Glass in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Suzanne Pleshette in 1937

-- Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1938 (age 85)

-- Actor Jessica Walter in 1941

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Jonathan Banks in 1947 (age 76)

-- Singer Johnny Rotten, born John Lydon, in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Anthony LaPaglia in 1959 (age 64)

-- Television news commentator Martha MacCallum in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Minnie Driver in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Portia de Rossi in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Kerry Washington in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Bobby Moynihan in 1977 (age 46)

-- TV personality Brad Rutter in 1978 (age 45)

-- Singer/actor Justin Timberlake in 1981 (age 42)

-- Singer Marcus Mumford in 1987 (age 36)

-- Country singer Tyler Hubbard in 1987 (age 36)

