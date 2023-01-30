Advertisement
Famous birthdays for Jan. 30: Kid Cudi, Christian Bale

By UPI Staff
Kid Cudi arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 5, 2021, in New York City. The rapper turns 39 on January 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kid Cudi arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 5, 2021, in New York City. The rapper turns 39 on January 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States in 1882

-- Historian Barbara Tuchman in 1912

-- Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was assassinated in 1986, in 1927

-- Theatrical producer Hal Prince in 1928

-- Actor Gene Hackman in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Vanessa Redgrave in 1937 (age 86)

-- Chess champion Boris Spassky in 1937 (age 86)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in 1941 (age 82)

File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI.

-- Author Gregory Benford in 1941 (age 82)

-- Singer/Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin in 1942

-- Musician Steve Marriott in 1947

-- Musician/songwriter Phil Collins in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Charles Dutton in 1951 (age 72)

-- Hall of fame golfer Curtis Strange in 1955 (age 68)

-- Hall of fame golfer Payne Stewart in 1957

-- Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1962 (age 61)

-- Spanish King Felipe VI in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Christian Bale in 1974 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Olivia Colman in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Andy Milonakis in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Wilmer Valderrama in 1980 (age 43)

-- Rapper Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Eiza Gonzalez in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Danielle Campbell in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Markella Kavenagh in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way

