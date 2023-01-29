Advertisement
Jan. 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Charlie Wilson, Tom Selleck

By UPI Staff
1/5
Charlie Wilson arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The singer turns 70 on January 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Charlie Wilson arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The singer turns 70 on January 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Swedish scientist/philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg in 1688

-- American colonial political philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736

-- William McKinley, 25th president of the United States, in 1843

-- Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov in 1860

-- Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874

-- Comic actor W.C. Fields in 1880

-- Actor Victor Mature in 1913

-- Actor John Forsythe in 1918

-- Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Drummer Tommy Ramone, born Erdelyi Tamas, in 1949

-- Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 73)

-- Singer Charlie Wilson in 1953 (age 70)

-- TV personality Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 69)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (age 61)

-- Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Tenoch Huerta in 1981 (age 42)

-- Rapper Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer Adam Lambert in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer Rag'n'Bone Man, born Rory Charles Graham, in 1985 (age 38)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

