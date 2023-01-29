Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Charlie Wilson, Tom Selleck

1/5

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Swedish scientist/philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg in 1688

-- American colonial political philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736

-- William McKinley, 25th president of the United States, in 1843

-- Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov in 1860

-- Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874

-- Comic actor W.C. Fields in 1880

-- Actor Victor Mature in 1913

-- Actor John Forsythe in 1918

-- Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (age 78)

-- Drummer Tommy Ramone, born Erdelyi Tamas, in 1949

-- Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 73)

-- Singer Charlie Wilson in 1953 (age 70)

-- TV personality Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 69)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (age 61)

-- Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Tenoch Huerta in 1981 (age 42)

-- Rapper Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer Adam Lambert in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer Rag'n'Bone Man, born Rory Charles Graham, in 1985 (age 38)