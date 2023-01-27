Famous birthdays for Jan. 27: Mikhail Baryshnikov, Cris Collinsworth

1/4

Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart arrive on the red carpet at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on September 28. Baryshnikov turns 75 on January 27. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756

-- Author Lewis Carroll in 1832

-- Labor organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850

-- Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850

-- U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, "father of the nuclear Navy," in 1900

-- Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1901

-- U.S. newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr. in 1908

UPI File Photo

-- Musician Elmore James in 1918

-- Actor Donna Reed in 1921

-- Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor John Witherspoon in 1942

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in 1944 (age 79)

File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

-- Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd in 1944 (age 79)

-- Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (age 75)

-- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Mimi Rogers in 1956 (age 67)

-- News commentator Keith Olbermann in 1959 (age 64)

-- Former NFL player/television commentator Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 64)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

-- Actor Bridget Fonda in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Alan Cumming in 1965 (age 58)

-- Comedian Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Guillermo Rodriguez in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Rosamund Pike in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Freddy Carter in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Devin Druid in 1998 (age 25)