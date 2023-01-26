Angela Bassett to be honored with Costume Guild Spotlight Award

1/5

Angela Bassett appears backstage with her award for Best Supporting Actress award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 15, 2023. Bassett is being honored by the Costume Design Guild for her overall career and commitment to costume design. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Fresh off making history with her second Oscar nomination, Angela Bassett will also be honored by the Costume Designers Guild with their Spotlight Award. The Spotlight Award is given to actors that have achieved career excellence and embodied the importance of costume design in their work. Bassett was nominated earlier this week for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the second film in the Marvel Black Panther movie franchise. She is the first actor or actress to be nominated for her role in a Marvel film. Advertisement Congratulations to Angela Bassett for her Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever! #OscarsNom pic.twitter.com/mCSdcZm3uP— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 24, 2023 Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter, who won for her work in Black Panther and is nominated again for Wakanda Forever, worked with Bassett on both films. Carter and Bassett have a relationship dating back 30 years, also working together on What's Love Got to Do with It, Malcolm X and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Advertisement

"We're constantly collaborating," Carter told Variety in a recent interview. "Whether we're doing it eye-to-eye, or observing each other's process, it gives me more of an understanding of Angela Bassett. We're not collaborating on, 'What color do you think this dress should be?' We're saying, 'What's the intention of the scene and how do we portray this character and person?'"

Previous recipients of the honor include Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close.

"The Costume Designers Guild could not be more honored to be celebrating the career of the incomparable Angela Bassett at our 25th-anniversary celebration," Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild IATSE Local 892 said in a statement. "Her collaborations with costume designers have captivated audiences around the globe for decades, making her the perfect fit for our Spotlight Award this year."

The ceremony for the Costume Designer Guild Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 27.

