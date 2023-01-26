Angela Bassett to be honored with Costume Guild Spotlight Award

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Fresh off making history with her second Oscar nomination, Angela Bassett will also be honored by the Costume Designers Guild with their Spotlight Award. The Spotlight Award is given to actors that have achieved career excellence and embodied the importance of costume design in their work.
Bassett was nominated earlier this week for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the second film in the Marvel Black Panther movie franchise. She is the first actor or actress to be nominated for her role in a Marvel film.
Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter, who won for her work in Black Panther and is nominated again for Wakanda Forever, worked with Bassett on both films. Carter and Bassett have a relationship dating back 30 years, also working together on What's Love Got to Do with It, Malcolm X and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.