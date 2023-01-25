Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 8:29 AM

Jennifer Coolidge, Bob Odenkirk named Hasty Pudding Woman & Man of the Year

By Karen Butler
1/5
Jennifer Coolidge has been named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year for 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Jennifer Coolidge has been named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year for 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Harvard University's famed acting troupe, Hasty Pudding Theatricals, has selected White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge and Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk as its Woman and Man of the Year for 2023.

Coolidge, the 73rd artist to earn the group's coveted Woman of the Year title, is scheduled to lead a parade through the streets of Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass., on Feb. 4.

Advertisement

After that, she is expected to take part in a celebratory roast, be presented with her Pudding Pot award at Farkas Hall and attend the opening night of the theater company's 174th production, Cosmic Relief.

"We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde. Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding," Man & Woman of the Year Coordinator Maya Dubin said in a statement.

"We know she'll fit right into the Pudding's musical spectacular, though she'll still have to earn her Pudding Pot on stage."

Advertisement

Odenkirk, the troupe's 56th Man of the Year, is also set to be comically roasted at an event on Feb. 2. He will receive a Pudding Pot and take in a preview performance of Cosmic Relief.

"When choosing our 2023 Man of the Year, I immediately knew we better call Bob Odenkirk," producer Aidan Golub said.

"We're cooking up a lot of surprises to celebrate Mr. Odenkirk's contributions to the world of comedy both in front of and behind the camera."

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner and Jason Bateman were 2022's Hasty Pudding Woman and Man of the Year.

Read More

Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like' Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2 Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head'

Latest Headlines

Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Entertainment News // 5 minutes ago
Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Criminal Minds" alum Shemar Moore welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon.
Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on 'Superman & Lois'
TV // 44 minutes ago
Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on 'Superman & Lois'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Michael Cudlitz confirmed on social media that he has been cast as Lex Luthor on The CW series, "Superman & Lois."
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Model, businesswoman and reality TV personality Paris Hilton announced on Instagram that she has welcomed her first child, a son.
Sundance movie review: 'A Little Prayer' is a little slight and mild
Movies // 2 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'A Little Prayer' is a little slight and mild
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "A Little Prayer" tells a small, intimate tale about a family reacting to a potential affair, but takes too long to get to the heart of the drama.
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
TV // 5 hours ago
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
NEW YORK, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Benjamin Bratt says his latest character is a wealthy casino owner's henchman tasked with hunting a troublesome former employee across the United States in the new Peacock mystery-dramedy, "Poker Face."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Volodymyr Zelensky
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Volodymyr Zelensky
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Singer Alicia Keys turns 42 and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky turns 45, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 25.
Sundance movie review: Personal 'Bad Behavior' fails to connect
Movies // 14 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Personal 'Bad Behavior' fails to connect
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Bad Behavior" may be a very personal movie for writer/director and star Alice Englert, but it struggles to convey its heart to outside viewers.
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Movies // 18 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The provocative drama "Fair Play" stands out from all the movies screened so far in the first half of the Sundance Film Festival. Even with days to go, "Fair Play" is sure to be talked about through its release.
TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together released a preview of its music video for "Sugar Rush Ride," the title track from its EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Music // 20 hours ago
Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco will disband following its "Viva Las Vengeance" tour as Brendon Urie prepares to welcome his first child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement