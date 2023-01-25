Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 10:28 AM

'Amazing Race couple Lumumba, Glenda Roberts expecting first child

By Annie Martin

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Amazing Race couple Lumumba Roberts and Glenda Roberts have a baby on the way.

The couple announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child, a daughter.

Advertisement

Glenda Roberts shared a video on Instagram of herself and Lumumba Roberts learning she is pregnant.

Survivor alum Davie Rickenbacker and fellow Amazing Race alums Molly Sinert and Aubrey Ares were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"Congrats Fam!" Rickenbacker wrote.

"Beyooooooond excited for you!" Sinert added.

"The cutest video ever! Congratulations to you both! I can't wait to see you as parents," Ares said.

Lumumba Roberts and Glenda Roberts told People that they are expecting a daughter and that Glenda Roberts is in her second trimester of pregnancy.

"I feel like it's a miracle," Glenda Roberts said.

Lumumba Roberts and Glenda Roberts competed in The Amazing Race Season 34, which concluded in December. The couple have been together since 2019 and married in May 2021.

Read More

Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia' Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Emma Roberts praises Lea Michele: 'She's so down-to-earth'
Entertainment News // 8 minutes ago
Emma Roberts praises Lea Michele: 'She's so down-to-earth'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts discussed her former "Scream Queens" co-star Lea Michele on "Watch What Happens Live."
South Korean sci-fi movie 'Jung_E' tops Netflix charts
Movies // 40 minutes ago
South Korean sci-fi movie 'Jung_E' tops Netflix charts
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean Netflix original movie "Jung_E" topped the charts internationally for four consecutive days on its premiere, according to data streaming tracker FlixPatrol.
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Antonia Gentry recalled her audition for "Ginny & Georgia" during an appearance with Brianne Howey on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Criminal Minds" alum Shemar Moore welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon.
Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on 'Superman & Lois'
TV // 2 hours ago
Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on 'Superman & Lois'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Michael Cudlitz confirmed on social media that he has been cast as Lex Luthor on The CW series, "Superman & Lois."
Jennifer Coolidge, Bob Odenkirk named Hasty Pudding Woman & Man of the Year
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Coolidge, Bob Odenkirk named Hasty Pudding Woman & Man of the Year
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Harvard University's famed acting troupe, Hasty Pudding Theatricals, has selected "White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge and "Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk as its Woman and Man of the Year for 2023.
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Model, businesswoman and reality TV personality Paris Hilton announced on Instagram that she has welcomed her first child, a son.
Sundance movie review: 'A Little Prayer' is a little slight and mild
Movies // 4 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'A Little Prayer' is a little slight and mild
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "A Little Prayer" tells a small, intimate tale about a family reacting to a potential affair, but takes too long to get to the heart of the drama.
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
TV // 7 hours ago
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
NEW YORK, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Benjamin Bratt says his latest character is a wealthy casino owner's henchman tasked with hunting a troublesome former employee across the United States in the new Peacock mystery-dramedy, "Poker Face."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Volodymyr Zelensky
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Volodymyr Zelensky
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Singer Alicia Keys turns 42 and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky turns 45, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 25.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement