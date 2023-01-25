'Amazing Race couple Lumumba, Glenda Roberts expecting first child

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Amazing Race couple Lumumba Roberts and Glenda Roberts have a baby on the way.

The couple announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child, a daughter.

Glenda Roberts shared a video on Instagram of herself and Lumumba Roberts learning she is pregnant.

Survivor alum Davie Rickenbacker and fellow Amazing Race alums Molly Sinert and Aubrey Ares were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats Fam!" Rickenbacker wrote.

"Beyooooooond excited for you!" Sinert added.

"The cutest video ever! Congratulations to you both! I can't wait to see you as parents," Ares said.

Lumumba Roberts and Glenda Roberts told People that they are expecting a daughter and that Glenda Roberts is in her second trimester of pregnancy.

"I feel like it's a miracle," Glenda Roberts said.

Lumumba Roberts and Glenda Roberts competed in The Amazing Race Season 34, which concluded in December. The couple have been together since 2019 and married in May 2021.