Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Volodymyr Zelensky

By UPI Staff
Alicia Keys plays Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" during the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. The singer turns 42 on January 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alicia Keys plays Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" during the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. The singer turns 42 on January 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1759

-- Soap maker and philanthropist William Colgate in 1783

-- Author W. Somerset Maugham in 1874

-- Author Virginia Woolf in 1882

-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924

-- Former Philippine President Corazon Aquino in 1933

-- Singer Etta James in 1938

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 78)

-- Track star Steve Prefontaine in 1951

-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 66)

-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 45)

-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Singer Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 42)

Advertisement

-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 31)

-- Musician Calum Hood in 1996 (age 27)

From left, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, and Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer appear backstage during the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Quinta Brunson, Wanda Sykes, Danny DeVito in 'History of the World Pt. 2' Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown Zelensky mourns Ukrainian officials and others killed in helicopter crash Zelensky appeals for Ukraine aid at Davos: 'Tragedies are outpacing life'

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: Personal 'Bad Behavior' fails to connect
Movies // 8 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Personal 'Bad Behavior' fails to connect
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Bad Behavior" may be a very personal movie for writer/director and star Alice Englert, but it struggles to convey its heart to outside viewers.
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Movies // 12 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The provocative drama "Fair Play" stands out from all the movies screened so far in the first half of the Sundance Film Festival. Even with days to go, "Fair Play" is sure to be talked about through its release.
TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
Music // 14 hours ago
TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together released a preview of its music video for "Sugar Rush Ride," the title track from its EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Music // 14 hours ago
Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco will disband following its "Viva Las Vengeance" tour as Brendon Urie prepares to welcome his first child.
Sundance movie review: 'Run Rabbit Run' disappoints despite Sarah Snook's performance
Movies // 14 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Run Rabbit Run' disappoints despite Sarah Snook's performance
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sarah Snook gives a strong performance as a single mother in "Run Rabbit Run," but unfortunately the film only puts her through tedious, familiar paces.
Justin Bieber sells music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in $200M deal
Music // 14 hours ago
Justin Bieber sells music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in $200M deal
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has sold his publishing and recorded music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.
Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'
Music // 15 hours ago
Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Petras performed her song "Brrr" and discussed her Grammy nomination on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Chris Stapleton, Babyface among Super Bowl LVII pregame performers
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Chris Stapleton, Babyface among Super Bowl LVII pregame performers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform as part of the Super Bowl LVII pregame entertainment.
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was nominated for a leading 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Shotgun Wedding" actor Josh Duhamel recalled how he was hospitalized the day of his wedding to Audra Mari.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary
Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement