Chris Stapleton, Babyface among Super Bowl LVII pregame performers

1/5

Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The NFL has announced the pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVII. This year's Super Bowl will be held Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and air on Fox. Advertisement

Country music singer Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem. Stapleton is a Grammy-winning artist known for the singles "Tennessee Whiskey," "The Devil Named Music" and "Broken Halos."

Singer, songwriter and producer Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful." The 12-time Grammy winner has written hit singles for Madonna, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé and other artists.

"Truly excited and honored to perform America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LVII and to be a part of this pregame lineup," Babyface tweeted.

Truly excited and honored to perform America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LVII and to be a part of this pregame lineup. @NFL @NFLonFOX @RocNation : #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/A5LVW4isjF— Babyface (@babyface) January 24, 2023

In addition, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The Emmy winner plays Barbara Howard on the ABC series Abbott Elementary, which was renewed for a third season this month.

Advertisement Your Super Bowl LVII Pregame Lineup - @ChrisStapleton @babyface @thesherylralph You won't want to miss it. 19 days to go. : #SBLVII -- Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX pic.twitter.com/0vjJALymeG— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2023

Coda actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in sign language, with Colin Denny to sign "America the Beautiful" and Justin Miles to sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and the halftime show.

Rihanna was previously announced to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The singer was nominated for her first Oscar on Tuesday in the Best Original Song category for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.