Jan. 24, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Princess Eugenie expecting second child with Jack Brooksbank

By Annie Martin
Princess Eugenie (R), pictured with Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day, is pregnant with her second child. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
Princess Eugenie (R), pictured with Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day, is pregnant with her second child. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- British royal Princess Eugenie is going to be a mom of two.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is expecting her second child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie, 32, shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with August Philip Hawke, her son with Brooksbank. The picture shows August, 23 months, kissing Eugenie's baby bump.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," Eugenie captioned the post.

Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, celebrated the news in the comments.

"Granny heaven," Ferguson wrote.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Eugenie's pregnancy in a statement Tuesday.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie and Brooksbank married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018. The couple will celebrate August's second birthday in February.

Eugenie is the sister of Princess Beatrice and a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. She is 11th in the line of succession to the British throne.

