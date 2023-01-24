Hilary Duff likens daughter Banks to a unicorn: 'She surprises us'

1/6

Hilary Duff (R), pictured with Matthew Koma, discussed her three kids and "How I Met Your Father" Season 2 on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff says her daughter Banks is full of surprises. The 35-year-old singer and actress likened Banks, 4, to a "unicorn" while discussing her three kids on Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Advertisement

Duff has two daughters, Banks Violet and Mae James, 22 months, with her husband, Matthew Koma, and a son, Luca Cruz, 10, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

On Late Night, Duff said Banks, her middle child, has a wild side.

"I don't want to say she's a wild child -- she's not bad," the star said. "The things that come out of her mouth and the way that her brain thinks, she's like a unicorn. She's just -- she surprises us all the time."

"The first and the third are just a little calmer. Like, they can just be, and Banks is, like, on the couch existing. And actually, we're all just existing around her orbit," she added.

Duff shared a playful family holiday card in December that shows herself and Koma tied up with Christmas lights as the kids enjoy desserts. On Late Night, Duff agreed with host Seth Meyers that the theme of the card was being captive to her kids' whims.

Advertisement

"I mean, isn't the generic theme running through our whole entire life?" she said. "Luca was aware, and he was really into tying us up in the Christmas lights. Mae was happy to have a cupcake, and Banks was like, 'Do I get a treat after this? Great.'"

Duff presently stars on the How I Met Your Mother spinoff How I Met Your Father, which returned for a second season Tuesday on Hulu. Duff said on Late Night that Season 2 will "dive deeper into each character and get to have a little bit more fun."