Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms

By UPI Staff
1/3
Daveed Diggs arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 41 on January 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Daveed Diggs arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 41 on January 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English dramatist William Congreve in 1670

-- British social reformer Edwin Chadwick in 1800

-- Author Edith Wharton in 1862

-- Abstract painter Robert Motherwell in 1915

-- Actor Ernest Borgnine in 1917

-- Evangelist Oral Roberts in 1918

-- Ballet dancer Maria Tallchief Paschen in 1925

File Photo courtesy Dance Magazine

-- Musician Doug Kershaw in 1936 (age 87)

-- Musician Ray Stevens in 1939 (age 84)

-- Singer Neil Diamond in 1941 (age 82)

-- Singer Aaron Neville in 1941 (age 82)

File Photo by Matthew Hinton/UPI

-- Actor Sharon Tate in 1943

Advertisement

-- Comedian John Belushi in 1949

-- Actor Michael Ontkean in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Nastassja Kinski in 1961 (age 62)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Matthew Lillard in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Ed Helms in 1974 (age 49)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Kristen Schaal in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Tatyana Ali in 1979 (age 44)

-- Rapper/actor Daveed Diggs in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Justin Baldoni in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Mischa Barton in 1986 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

TNT won't air final season of 'Snowpiercer' 'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer

Latest Headlines

'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere' earn multiple Oscar nominations
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere' earn multiple Oscar nominations
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" were nominated for multiple Oscars on Tuesday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max
TV // 1 hour ago
Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special" is set to premiere Feb. 9 on HBO Max.
Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it bought the worldwide rights to "Fair Play," which recently had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
CBS orders Season 6 of Cedric the Entertainer's 'The Neighborhood'
TV // 2 hours ago
CBS orders Season 6 of Cedric the Entertainer's 'The Neighborhood'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its Cedric the Entertainer sitcom, "The Neighborhood," for the 2023-24 broadcast season.
Sundance movie review: 'You Hurt My Feelings' soothes relatable pain with humor
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'You Hurt My Feelings' soothes relatable pain with humor
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "You Hurt My Feelings" is a cringe comedy about toxic positivity. It's funny because it's true and full of uncomfortable situations everyone has experienced.
Sundance movie review: Refreshing 'Shortcomings' calls out obnoxious movie characters
Movies // 11 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Refreshing 'Shortcomings' calls out obnoxious movie characters
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Shortcomings" is a relationship dramedy that points out the toxicity of some of the behavior movies take for granted.
Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary
Movies // 14 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The docuseries "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" is an informative and emotional look at the subject's life which illustrates social pressures the media put on women in the past, and continues to.
Michael Strahan receives first sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Michael Strahan receives first sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- NFL champion turned TV personality Michael Strahan received the 2,744th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Music // 18 hours ago
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a choreography video for "Beautiful Liar," the title track its EP "Reason."
Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Movies // 18 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Theater Camp" is a comedy about theater camp, and the cast and filmmakers have fun with theater types because they know them -- and probably are them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement