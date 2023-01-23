Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 23, 2023 / 11:30 AM

'Room' with Adrienne Warren to open on Broadway in April

By Annie Martin
Adrienne Warren will star in the Broadway production of "Room." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Adrienne Warren will star in the Broadway production of "Room." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Room is coming to Broadway in the spring.

The new play is based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, who wrote and adapted the book for the stage.

Advertisement

Adrienne Warren will star in the production, which features songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett. Bissett also serves as director.

Room will begin previews April 3 at James Earl Jones Theatre in New York and officially open April 17. The play will have a limited engagement through Sept. 17.

Room follows Ma, a woman who was kidnapped as a teenage girl and now lives in captivity with her 5-year-old son, Jack. Ma invents stories and games for Jack while plotting their escape.

"I am truly honored for the opportunity to return to Broadway in a project unlike anything I've ever done before," Warren said in a statement. "There were many reasons I wanted to join this team in telling this story, but most importantly, I wanted to share this beautifully human bond between a mother and her son. This is for all the little Jacks out there determined to hold on to their sense of joy and wonder and all the Mas out there doing their absolute best to live, love and protect through it all."

Advertisement

Warren is known for starring in the West End and Broadway productions of the Tina Turner musical Tina. She also appears in the new film The Woman King.

Room was previously adapted as a 2015 film starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay as Ma and Jack. The movie was nominated for an Oscar for Best Film.

Read More

Ariana Grande sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in new video John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar to perform at Love Rocks NYC benefit Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group
Music // 1 hour ago
Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Warner Music Group has acquired the Atlantic Records catalog of British progressive rock band Yes.
John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar to perform at Love Rocks NYC benefit
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar to perform at Love Rocks NYC benefit
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- James Taylor, John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, St. Vincent and other artists will take the stage at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert.
Sean Penn to introduce Ukraine war documentary at Berlin Film Fest
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sean Penn to introduce Ukraine war documentary at Berlin Film Fest
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Sean Penn is set to introduce the documentary Superpower at the Berlin Film Festival, after traveling to Ukraine last year to shoot the film with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the war.
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean series starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes in March.
'The Challenge' star Amber Borzotra expecting first child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Challenge' star Amber Borzotra expecting first child
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Amber Borzotra is expecting a baby with her partner and fellow "Challenge" star, Chauncey Palmer.
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Music // 3 hours ago
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Beyoncé performed live for the first time in four years at the opening of the Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai. Her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her onstage.
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" led the field with eight Golden Raspberry Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2022, on Monday.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Chita Rivera, Julia Jones
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Chita Rivera, Julia Jones
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Chita Rivera turns 90 and actor Julia Jones turns 42, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 23.
Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Imanuel, aka Rich Brian, makes his acting debut in "Jamojaya," a poignant tale about fathers and sons and the recording industry.
Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot
Movies // 15 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Cat Person' muddles message and loses plot
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Cat Person" has something to say about relationships and the vulnerability women feel in society, but at an overlong two hours, the film muddies its points.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement