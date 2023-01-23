'Room' with Adrienne Warren to open on Broadway in April

Adrienne Warren will star in the Broadway production of "Room." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Adrienne Warren will star in the production, which features songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett. Bissett also serves as director.

Room will begin previews April 3 at James Earl Jones Theatre in New York and officially open April 17. The play will have a limited engagement through Sept. 17.

Room follows Ma, a woman who was kidnapped as a teenage girl and now lives in captivity with her 5-year-old son, Jack. Ma invents stories and games for Jack while plotting their escape.

"I am truly honored for the opportunity to return to Broadway in a project unlike anything I've ever done before," Warren said in a statement. "There were many reasons I wanted to join this team in telling this story, but most importantly, I wanted to share this beautifully human bond between a mother and her son. This is for all the little Jacks out there determined to hold on to their sense of joy and wonder and all the Mas out there doing their absolute best to live, love and protect through it all."

Warren is known for starring in the West End and Broadway productions of the Tina Turner musical Tina. She also appears in the new film The Woman King.

Room was previously adapted as a 2015 film starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay as Ma and Jack. The movie was nominated for an Oscar for Best Film.