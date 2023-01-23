Advertisement
Jan. 23, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Chita Rivera, Julia Jones

By UPI Staff
Chita Rivera arrives on the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 90 on January 23. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
Chita Rivera arrives on the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 90 on January 23.

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- American patriot John Hancock in 1737

-- French author Stendhal, a pseudonym for Marie-Henri Beyle, in 1783

-- French Impressionist painter Edouard Manet in 1832

-- Russian film director Sergei Eisenstein in 1898

-- Actor Dan Duryea in 1907

-- Comedian Ernie Kovacs in 1919

-- Actor Jeanne Moreau in 1928

-- Actor/singer Chita Rivera in 1933 (age 90)

-- Actor Gil Gerard in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Rutger Hauer in 1944

-- Actor Richard Dean Anderson in 1950 (age 73)

-- Airline pilot Chesley Sullenberger in 1951 (age 72)

-- Princess Caroline of Monaco in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Gail O'Grady in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Mariska Hargitay in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Tiffani Thiessen in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Julia Jones in 1981 (age 42)

