Jan. 23, 2023 / 9:41 AM

'The Challenge' star Amber Borzotra expecting first child

By Annie Martin

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Challenge star Amber Borzotra is going to be a mom.

The television personality is expecting her first child with her partner and fellow Challenge alum, Chauncey Palmer.

Borzotra shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a maternity photo. She tagged Palmer on her baby bump.

"Call me mama because I'm having a baby! #BabyOnTheWay," Borzotra captioned the post.

Fellow Challenge alums Aneesa Ferreira, Tommy Bracco and Tori Deal were among those to congratulate Borzotra and Palmer in the comments.

"Yay!!!!! Congrats to you and @c.palmerofficial," Ferreira wrote.

"This just makes me so happy. You're going to be the BEST parents!!!! @amberborzotra @c.palmerofficial," Bracco added.

"YAYAYYAYAYAYAYA!! The news is out so happy for you and Chauncey," Deal said.

Borzotra and Palmer have been together for more than a year.

"Recently we celebrated one whole year together and I couldn't be more blessed to have this amazing human in my life 24/7. I literally fell in love with someone that I had no intentions of falling for and it's honestly the most beautiful kind of love. No forcing chemistry, just pure, raw connection that is created on its own," Borzotra wrote on Instagram in September.

Borzotra is known for starring in Big Brother Season 16. She won The Challenge: Double Agents in 2020 and later competed in Spies, Lies & Allies. Borzotra and Palmer partnered together in the current season, Ride or Dies, and were eliminated in the most recent episode.

