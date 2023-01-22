Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 22, 2023 / 2:44 PM

Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial

By Karen Butler
1/5
A public memorial was held for Lisa Marie Presley Sunday at Graceland in Memphis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A public memorial was held for Lisa Marie Presley Sunday at Graceland in Memphis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Priscilla Presley, film producer Joel Weinshanker; Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson; and talent manager Jerry Schilling spoke at Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., Sunday.

The singer-songwriter died Jan. 12 of cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

Advertisement

She was the only child of actress Priscilla and rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977.

The Hollywood Reporter said hundreds of people attended Lisa Marie's memorial, which was also streamed live online.

Recordings of Elvis' song, "He Touched Me," and a duet Lisa and her father made of "Where No One Stands Alone," were played before the service began.

Later, Axl Rose played "November Rain" on the piano, Alanis Morissette sang her song, "Rest," and the Blackwood Brothers Quartet performed the religious standard, "How Great Thou Art," according to Deadline.

TMZ said Austin Butler, who played Elvis in an eponymous biopic last year, attended the service with his girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Advertisement

Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globe Awards with Schilling and Priscilla to cheer on Butler two days before her death.

Lisa Marie is survived by three daughters, who are to inherit the Graceland museum and estate.

A son, Benjamin Keough, fatally shot himself in 2020 when he was 27.

Ben Smith-Peterson, the husband of Lisa Marie's eldest child, actress Riley Keough, read a eulogy she had written at Sunday's memorial.

"Thank you for being my mother in this life," the message said.

"I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you," Keough wrote. "I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known."

Read More

Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2 Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head' Bella Ramsey: 'Last of Us' characters clash because they're so much alike Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy

Latest Headlines

'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 6th weekend
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a sixth consecutive weekend, earning an additional $20 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
TV // 1 hour ago
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Handley says Kyle McLusky is still struggling to cope after the murders of his older brother and several of his fellow law enforcement officers in Season 2 of the crime drama, "Mayor of Kingstown."
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
TV // 4 hours ago
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang played disgraced Republican New York politician George Santos in the first new episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2023.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Jim Jarmusch, Beverley Mitchell
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Jim Jarmusch, Beverley Mitchell
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch turns 70 and actor Beverley Mitchell turns 42, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 22.
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Movies // 15 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Jonathan Majors garners fear, compassion in 'Magazine Dreams'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Magazine Dreams" stars Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder with a childlike personality and rage issues. The combination is volatile but makes for a gripping film and performance.
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Still: A Michael J. Fox" movie depicts Fox's career and Parkinson's disease in an engaging 95 minute documentary, using film to illustrate Fox's life in ways his books and speeches couldn't.
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The horror movie 'birth/rebirth' posits a medical re-animation process whereby reviving the dead becomes a procedure scarier than the undead themselves.
Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Actress Brooke Shields got a standing ovation Friday at the Sundance Film Festival following the premiere of a new documentary in which she alleges she was raped by an unnamed Hollywood figure.
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner shared a photo on Instagram Saturday showing him undergoing physical therapy in a hospital-style bed near a window.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Sundance movie review: 'Still' informs, empathizes with Michael J. Fox but doesn't pity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement