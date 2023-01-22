Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial

1/5

A public memorial was held for Lisa Marie Presley Sunday at Graceland in Memphis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Priscilla Presley, film producer Joel Weinshanker; Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson; and talent manager Jerry Schilling spoke at Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., Sunday. The singer-songwriter died Jan. 12 of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. Advertisement

She was the only child of actress Priscilla and rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977.

The Hollywood Reporter said hundreds of people attended Lisa Marie's memorial, which was also streamed live online.

Recordings of Elvis' song, "He Touched Me," and a duet Lisa and her father made of "Where No One Stands Alone," were played before the service began.

Later, Axl Rose played "November Rain" on the piano, Alanis Morissette sang her song, "Rest," and the Blackwood Brothers Quartet performed the religious standard, "How Great Thou Art," according to Deadline.

TMZ said Austin Butler, who played Elvis in an eponymous biopic last year, attended the service with his girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globe Awards with Schilling and Priscilla to cheer on Butler two days before her death.

Lisa Marie is survived by three daughters, who are to inherit the Graceland museum and estate.

A son, Benjamin Keough, fatally shot himself in 2020 when he was 27.

Ben Smith-Peterson, the husband of Lisa Marie's eldest child, actress Riley Keough, read a eulogy she had written at Sunday's memorial.

"Thank you for being my mother in this life," the message said.

"I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you," Keough wrote. "I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known."