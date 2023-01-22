Advertisement
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Jim Jarmusch, Beverley Mitchell

By UPI Staff
Jim Jarmusch arrives on the red carpet at "The Dead Don't Die" premiere at Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019, in New York City. The filmmaker turns 70 on January 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jim Jarmusch arrives on the red carpet at "The Dead Don't Die" premiere at Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019, in New York City. The filmmaker turns 70 on January 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440

-- British writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552

-- English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561

-- British poet Lord George Byron in 1788

-- D.W. Griffith, silent film director in 1875

-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890

-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909

-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909

UPI File Photo

-- Soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931

-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932 (age 91)

-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934

-- Television chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 89)

-- Author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 86)

-- Television chef Jeff Smith in 1939

-- Actor John Hurt in 1940

-- Journey lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 74)

-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 64)

-- Singer Michael Hutchence in 1960

-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor/producer DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 58)

-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 55)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 42)

File Photo by /Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

