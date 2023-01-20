Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 10:19 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'JUNG_E,' 'Men,' 'Truth Be Told'

By Ben Hooper
Jessie Buckley stars in horror film "Men," streaming Friday on Showtime. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jessie Buckley stars in horror film "Men," streaming Friday on Showtime. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Sci-fi thriller JUNG_E, horror film Men, children's series Shape Island and reality show Bling Empire: New York are among the entertainment options coming to streaming services this weekend.

In addition, Aubrey Plaza hosts Saturday Night Live and new seasons premiere for The Legend of Vox Machina, Truth Be Told, Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Real Time with Bill Maher and Bake Squad.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'JUNG_E' -- Netflix

South Korean sci-fi thriller JUNG_E, from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, streams Friday on Netflix. The film takes place in the 22nd century, when researchers attempt to end a bloody civil war by transforming a fallen soldier into an "A.I. combat warrior" dubbed JUNG_E. The movie stars Kim Hyun-joo, Kang Soo-yeon and Ryu Kyung-soo.

'Men' -- Showtime

Writer-director Alex Garland's suspenseful horror film Men streams Friday on the Showtime app. The film follows Harper (Jessie Buckley), who travels to the English countryside while recovering from a personal tragedy. She soon finds the woods around the village hold horrors pulled from her own memories and fears. Rory Kinnear also stars.

TV

'Shape Island' -- Apple TV+

Geometric figures learn the meaning of friendship in Shape Island, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The series follows serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they learn lessons about friendship and appreciating one another's differences. Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, the duo behind the picture books upon which the series is based, created and executive produce the stop-motion animated series. The voice cast includes Yvette Nicole Brown, Harvey Guillen, Scott Adsit and Gideon Adlon.

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 2 -- Prime Video

Adult animated fantasy series The Legend of Vox Machina returns for a second season Friday on Prime Video. The Dungeons & Dragons-inspired series, from the creators of the popular Critical Role podcast, follows a band of adventurers called Vox Machina as they take dangerous jobs in a world populated by dragons, evil sorcerers and other magical threats.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC, Peacock

Aubrey Plaza hosts this week's installment of long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday on NBC and streams on Peacock the following day. Sam Smith is slated to make his third appearance as musical guest.

'Game Theory With Bomani Jones' Season 2 -- HBO Max

Sports and culture collide in Season 2 of Game Theory with Bomani Jones, which airs Friday at 11 p.m. EST on HBO and streams on HBO Max at the same time. The series features Jones taking a satirical eye to sports and culture with monologues, sketches and deep-dive investigations.

'Bake Squad' Season 2 -- Netflix

Culinary competition series Bake Squad returns for a second season Friday on Netflix. Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi returns as host, while Season 1 competitors Ashley Holt, Christophe Rull, Maya-Camlle Broussard and Gonzo Jimenez return to do battle in the arena of baking.

'Real Time with Bill Maher' Season 21 -- HBO Max

News and politics series Real Time with Bill Maher returns for a 21st season Friday on HBO and HBO Max. The series features Maher's takes on the hot issues of the day, as well as discussions and debates with a rotating panel of guests including celebrities, pundits and politicians.

'Truth Be Told' Season 3 -- Apple TV+

Mystery thriller series Truth Be Told returns for a third season Friday on Apple TV+. The series stars Octavia Spencer as a true-crime podcaster who risks her reputation and her safety in the pursuit of justice. Gabrielle Union joins the cast for Season 3 as a school principal, who teams up with Spencer's podcaster to solve a mystery involving missing Black girls. The show, based on Kathleen Barber's novel Are You Sleeping, also stars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

'Bling Empire: New York' -- Netflix

Bling Empire: New York, a spin-off of the Los Angeles-based reality series Bling Empire, streams Friday on Netflix. The new series takes the concept to the East Coast to follow a new cast of wealthy Asian American socialites as they experience the glamour and drama of upper-class life in New York City.

