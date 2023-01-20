Miley Cyrus sets streaming record with 'Flowers' single

1/5

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" is vaulting up the global charts and setting records. But what many of her fans want to know is whether the song is about her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. After meeting in 2010, Hemsworth and Cyrus dated on and off for the next decade. They were briefly married from 2018 to 2020. Last year, after helping facilitate a fan's wedding proposal at her concert in Brazil, Cyrus wished the couple luck, saying "Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a [expletive] disaster." Advertisement

On Friday, Cyrus thanked her fans for making "Flowers" the top-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history. It also ironically topped the Australian charts and came in at #2 on the U.K. chart. The U.S. Billboard chart won't release its numbers until Monday.

Advertisement Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 20, 2023

Like several other songs Cyrus, 30, has written during and after her relationship with Hemsworth, 33, this one has received its fair share of fan speculation.

Lyrics in the song seem to reference or respond to similar ones in the Bruno Mars hit "When I Was Your Man." His lyrics read: "I should have bought you flowers And held your hand. Should have gave you all my hours when I had the chance / Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance / Now my baby's dancing, But she's dancing with another man."

"Flowers" includes the lyrics: "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand /Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

While Miley has neither confirmed nor denied that the lyrics in "Flowers" refer to her ex-husband, her sister, Brandi, shared her own theories on the podcast Your Favorite Thing. Us magazine reported that she told Wes Adams she finds the theories funny.

"Miley's new song, all the tea ... and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It's so good," she said. "The song did come out on his birthday -- was that on purpose? I don't know. Can't say. Genius, though."

Brandi who's a deejay, said the rumors and TikTok speculation are helping make the song a hit. And for that, she credits her sister's ability to keep her fans guessing.

"Then there was, 'The suit she's wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once," Brandi continued. "And so, this is a [expletive] you because she's in the suit.' Hilarious. Then the other one was, 'The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.'

"The narratives are [expletive] hilarious, but it's so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it's everywhere. And it's just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya."

One thing Miley has confirmed is that her album Endless Summer Vacation is coming out March 10. Recorded in Los Angeles, it features production by Tyler Johnson, Greg Kurstin, Kid Harpoon, and Mike Will Made-It.

