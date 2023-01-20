Trending
Jan. 20, 2023 / 3:42 PM

Miley Cyrus sets streaming record with 'Flowers' single

By Tonya Pendleton
Miley Cyrus attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual gala in Los Angeles on November 6, 2021. Her latest single, "Flowers" broke a Spotify streaming record on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Miley Cyrus attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual gala in Los Angeles on November 6, 2021. Her latest single, "Flowers" broke a Spotify streaming record on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" is vaulting up the global charts and setting records. But what many of her fans want to know is whether the song is about her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

After meeting in 2010, Hemsworth and Cyrus dated on and off for the next decade. They were briefly married from 2018 to 2020. Last year, after helping facilitate a fan's wedding proposal at her concert in Brazil, Cyrus wished the couple luck, saying "Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a [expletive] disaster."

On Friday, Cyrus thanked her fans for making "Flowers" the top-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history. It also ironically topped the Australian charts and came in at #2 on the U.K. chart. The U.S. Billboard chart won't release its numbers until Monday.

Like several other songs Cyrus, 30, has written during and after her relationship with Hemsworth, 33, this one has received its fair share of fan speculation.

Lyrics in the song seem to reference or respond to similar ones in the Bruno Mars hit "When I Was Your Man." His lyrics read: "I should have bought you flowers And held your hand. Should have gave you all my hours when I had the chance / Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance / Now my baby's dancing, But she's dancing with another man."

"Flowers" includes the lyrics: "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand /Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

While Miley has neither confirmed nor denied that the lyrics in "Flowers" refer to her ex-husband, her sister, Brandi, shared her own theories on the podcast Your Favorite Thing. Us magazine reported that she told Wes Adams she finds the theories funny.

"Miley's new song, all the tea ... and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It's so good," she said. "The song did come out on his birthday -- was that on purpose? I don't know. Can't say. Genius, though."

Brandi who's a deejay, said the rumors and TikTok speculation are helping make the song a hit. And for that, she credits her sister's ability to keep her fans guessing.

"Then there was, 'The suit she's wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once," Brandi continued. "And so, this is a [expletive] you because she's in the suit.' Hilarious. Then the other one was, 'The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.'

"The narratives are [expletive] hilarious, but it's so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it's everywhere. And it's just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya."

One thing Miley has confirmed is that her album Endless Summer Vacation is coming out March 10. Recorded in Los Angeles, it features production by Tyler Johnson, Greg Kurstin, Kid Harpoon, and Mike Will Made-It.

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lauren Ambrose says viewers will see her busy and ambitious character Dorothy in a completely new light in the fourth and final season of the psychological thriller, "Servant."
'Cobra Kai' ending after sixth season
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The creators of Cobra Kai thanked fans of the show for supporting them during the past five seasons but announced Friday that the show will end with the sixth.
Twice find magic in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a single and music video for "Moonlight Sunrise," a new English-language single.
'Invincible': Steven Yeun series to return for Season 2 in late 2023
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Invincible," an animated superhero series featuring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons and Seth Rogen, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
Ariana Grande sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in new video
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande performed an a cappella version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" following news she will star in the "Wicked" film.
'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Freeridge," a new teen drama from the creators of "On My Block," is coming to Netflix in February.
Riley Keough shares throwback photo of mom Lisa Marie Presley
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Actress Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, shared a throwback photo on her Instagram in the wake of her mother's death last week.
'Pitch Perfect' actress Brittany Snow files for divorce
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Brittany Snow filed for divorce from her husband, "Selling the OC" star Tyler Stanaland, after three years of marriage.
Jennifer Coolidge recruits Jennifer Lopez for her first TikTok video
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" actress Jennifer Coolidge recited "Jenny from the Block" in her first TikTok video, which featured Jennifer Lopez.
Kate del Castillo stars in 'Volver a Caer' for new streamer Vix+
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Actress Kate del Castillo is the star of a new series "Volver a Caer" a Spanish-language remake of the Anna Karenina story for new streamer Vix+.
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
Riley Keough shares throwback photo of mom Lisa Marie Presley
'Pitch Perfect' actress Brittany Snow files for divorce
