Jan. 20, 2023 / 12:25 PM

Riley Keough shares throwback photo of mom Lisa Marie Presley

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Riley Keough attends the premiere of the motion picture thriller "The Terminal List" on June 22, 2022. She posted a photo of her and her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, from when she was a child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Riley Keough attends the premiere of the motion picture thriller "The Terminal List" on June 22, 2022. She posted a photo of her and her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, from when she was a child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Riley Keough has made her first public statement since the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last week. She made it via a photo on her Instagram account. The Terminal List actress has been otherwise silent since the news of Presley's death.

Her grandmother Priscilla Presley announced Lisa Marie's death at age 54.

Keogh 33, posted the photo from years ago with Riley as a child gazing into her mother's eyes. It was captioned simply with a heart.

The oldest child of Lisa Marie Presley and her first husband, Danny Keough, Riley has made increasing strides as an actress, most recently starring with Chris Pratt and Constance Wu in the Prime Video series The Terminal List.

Keough's brother, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She shared a post about him as recently as last October, with a pic of the two of them as babies.

Presley is also survived by her two daughters Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. The former couple went through a bitter divorce, which was finalized in 2021.

Presley was hospitalized last Thursday after going into cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. She was laid to rest at Graceland this Thursday, near her son. Her father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried there.

A public memorial for Lisa Marie will be held at Graceland on Sunday at 9 a.m. The family is expected to attend.

In a statement after Presley's death was announced, Elvis star Austin Butler, who is on the short list for Oscar Best Actor nominees said: "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

