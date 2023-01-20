Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM

Jennifer Coolidge recruits Jennifer Lopez for her first TikTok video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Coolidge recited "Jenny from the Block" in her first TikTok video, which featured Jennifer Lopez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jennifer Coolidge recited "Jenny from the Block" in her first TikTok video, which featured Jennifer Lopez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Jennifer Coolidge is the latest star to join TikTok.

The 61-year-old actress shared her first video Thursday after joining the short-form video social media app.

Advertisement

Coolidge recruited singer and actress Jennifer Lopez for her post.

The video shows Coolidge reciting lyrics from Lopez's song "Jenny from the Block" as a poem. The camera then pans to Lopez, who says, "I like that! I really, really like that."

@jennifercoolidge Trying out TikTok! @jlo ♬ Jenny from the Block (Bronx Remix - Edit) - Jennifer Lopez

Coolidge and Lopez star together in the new film Shotgun Wedding. The pair hung out together at the movie's Los Angeles premiere Wednesday, as Lopez documented in an Instagram Live video.

Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The film follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), a couple who are taken hostage with their family and friends at their destination wedding.

Advertisement

Amazon shared a trailer for the movie last week.

Shotgun Wedding premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video.

Lopez attended the film's premiere with her husband, actor Ben Affleck. She said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week that Affleck was the one who suggested their real-life Las Vegas wedding.

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge attend 'Shotgun Wedding' premiere in LA

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere "Shotgun Wedding" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 18, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Coolidge is also known for starring on the HBO series White Lotus.

Read More

Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck suggested Las Vegas wedding Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan among stars in '80 for Brady' song 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary coming to Disney+ in February What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kate del Castillo stars in 'Volver a Caer' for new streamer Vix+
Entertainment News // 22 minutes ago
Kate del Castillo stars in 'Volver a Caer' for new streamer Vix+
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Actress Kate del Castillo is the star of a new series "Volver a Caer" a Spanish-language remake of the Anna Karenina story for new streamer Vix+.
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Entertainment News // 30 minutes ago
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen shared a photo and new details after welcoming a baby girl with John Legend.
Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan among stars in '80 for Brady' song
Music // 59 minutes ago
Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan among stars in '80 for Brady' song
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle released the single "Gonna Be You" on Friday for the film "80 for Brady." Watch the video.
What to stream this weekend: 'JUNG_E,' 'Men,' 'Truth Be Told'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
What to stream this weekend: 'JUNG_E,' 'Men,' 'Truth Be Told'
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "JUNG_E," "Men," "Shape Island," "Bling Empire: New York," "Truth Be Told," "SNL," "The Legend of Vox Machina," "Game Theory," "Real Time" and "Bake Squad" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.
'J-Hope in the Box' documentary coming to Disney+ in February
Music // 1 hour ago
'J-Hope in the Box' documentary coming to Disney+ in February
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "J-Hope in the Box," a documentary about BTS singer J-Hope and the making of his first solo album, is coming to Disney+.
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Music // 1 hour ago
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- After David Crosby's death at 81, celebrities remembered the iconic singer/songwriter who paved the way for many others in music.
Sam Smith releases 'Gloria' single ahead of new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Sam Smith releases 'Gloria' single ahead of new album
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sam Smith released "Gloria," the title track from their album of the same name, and discussed the song on "The Tonight Show."
'Kids vs. Aliens' stars empathized with alien actors
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Kids vs. Aliens' stars empathized with alien actors
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dominic Mariche and Calem MacDonald said the actors playing their nemeses in "Kids vs. Aliens" actually had a tough job in their alien costumes.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Questlove, Evan Peters
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Questlove, Evan Peters
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Musician Questlove turns 52 and actor Evan Peters turns 36, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 20.
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- David Crosby, a founding member of the Byrds and an influential musician for over five decades, has died at age 81, his family and representatives confirmed Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Banshees of Insherin' lead BAFTA nominations
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Banshees of Insherin' lead BAFTA nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement