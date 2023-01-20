Jennifer Coolidge recruits Jennifer Lopez for her first TikTok video

1/5

Jennifer Coolidge recited "Jenny from the Block" in her first TikTok video, which featured Jennifer Lopez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Jennifer Coolidge is the latest star to join TikTok. The 61-year-old actress shared her first video Thursday after joining the short-form video social media app. Advertisement

Coolidge recruited singer and actress Jennifer Lopez for her post.

The video shows Coolidge reciting lyrics from Lopez's song "Jenny from the Block" as a poem. The camera then pans to Lopez, who says, "I like that! I really, really like that."

Coolidge and Lopez star together in the new film Shotgun Wedding. The pair hung out together at the movie's Los Angeles premiere Wednesday, as Lopez documented in an Instagram Live video.

Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The film follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), a couple who are taken hostage with their family and friends at their destination wedding.

Amazon shared a trailer for the movie last week.

Shotgun Wedding premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video.

Lopez attended the film's premiere with her husband, actor Ben Affleck. She said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week that Affleck was the one who suggested their real-life Las Vegas wedding.

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge attend 'Shotgun Wedding' premiere in LA

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere "Shotgun Wedding" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 18, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Coolidge is also known for starring on the HBO series White Lotus.