Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Questlove, Evan Peters

By UPI Staff
1/3
Questlove arrives on the red carpet for the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on November 2. The musician turns 52 on January 20. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Questlove arrives on the red carpet for the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on November 2. The musician turns 52 on January 20. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775

-- Harold Gray, creator of the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," in 1894

-- Comedian George Burns in 1896

-- Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906

-- Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920

-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920

-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926

-- Comic Arte Johnson in 1929

-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, in 1930 (age 93)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 89)

-- Director David Lynch in 1946 (age 77)

-- Musician Paul Stanley in 1952 (age 71)

-- TV host Bill Maher in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 65)

-- Former Major League Baseball manager/player Ozzie Guillen in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 53)

-- Musician Questlove, born Ahmir Khalib Thompson, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 36)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Barry Jenkins, Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors among Sundance 'Beyond Film' speakers 'Banshees,' 'Everywhere,' 'Ozark' lead SAG Award nominations

Latest Headlines

'Kids vs. Aliens' stars empathized with alien actors
Movies // 8 minutes ago
'Kids vs. Aliens' stars empathized with alien actors
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dominic Mariche and Calem MacDonald said the actors playing their nemeses in "Kids vs. Aliens" actually had a tough job in their alien costumes.
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- David Crosby, a founding member of the Byrds and an influential musician for over five decades, has died at age 81, his family and representatives confirmed Thursday.
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- ESPN host Stephen A. Smith has apologized to singer Rihanna after unfavorably comparing her upcoming Super Bowl performance to Beyoncé's.
Hayden Panettiere makes return to horror franchise in 'Scream VI' trailer
Movies // 13 hours ago
Hayden Panettiere makes return to horror franchise in 'Scream VI' trailer
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Actress Hayden Panettiere makes a return to the Scream franchise in the new trailer for "Scream VI," the latest film in the horror series.
TXT share track list for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Music // 14 hours ago
TXT share track list for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a track list for the EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
TV // 14 hours ago
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Gossip Girl," a teen drama starring Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak, won't return for Season 3.
Angela Bassett on 'The Late Late Show:' 'I Don't Take Anything for Granted'
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Angela Bassett on 'The Late Late Show:' 'I Don't Take Anything for Granted'
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- When actor Byran Tyree Henry and Angela Bassett were both guests on "The Late Late Show with James Corden,: Henry got his chance to interview the "Wakanda Forever" actress.
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
TV // 15 hours ago
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Starz renewed "Outlander" for an eighth and final season and officially greenlit the "Blood of My Blood" prequel series.
'Trainwreck' director Judd Apatow to host DGA Awards
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Trainwreck' director Judd Apatow to host DGA Awards
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Trainwreck" director Judd Apatow will host the Directors Guild of America Awards for a fourth time.
Kim Kardashian buys cross necklace worn by Princess Diana
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Kim Kardashian buys cross necklace worn by Princess Diana
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian bought the Attallah cross, an amethyst and diamond necklace worn by Princess Diana, for nearly $200,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Banshees of Insherin' lead BAFTA nominations
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Banshees of Insherin' lead BAFTA nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement