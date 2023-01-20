Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Questlove, Evan Peters

1/3

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- French physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775

-- Harold Gray, creator of the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," in 1894

-- Comedian George Burns in 1896

-- Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906

-- Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920

-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920

-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926

-- Comic Arte Johnson in 1929

-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 89)

-- Director David Lynch in 1946 (age 77)

-- Musician Paul Stanley in 1952 (age 71)

-- TV host Bill Maher in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 65)

-- Former Major League Baseball manager/player Ozzie Guillen in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 53)

-- Musician Questlove, born Ahmir Khalib Thompson, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 36)