'Pitch Perfect' actress Brittany Snow files for divorce

Brittany Snow filed for divorce from her husband, "Selling the OC" star Tyler Stanaland, after three years of marriage.

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow is headed for divorce. The 36-year-old actress filed for divorce from her husband, Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland, on Wednesday after three years of marriage. Advertisement

Snow cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split.

The actress noted that she and Stanaland have a prenuptial agreement in place. She is requesting that they split attorney's fees.

Snow and Stanaland married in March 2020. They announced their split in September in a since-deleted joint statement on Instagram.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the pair said at the time. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter," they added.

Snow plays Chloe Beale in the Pitch Perfect films. Stanaland appears on Selling the OC, a spinoff of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.