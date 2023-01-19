'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Banshees of Insherin' lead BAFTA nominations

1/5

(L-R) Harry Shum Jr., Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan appear backstage with their award for Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Yeoh, Huy Quan and the film are all nominated for 2023 BAFTA Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The British Film and TV Awards nominations were announced Thursday with Everything, Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Insherin leading the pack. Much like the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards sought to overcome an image problem based on their record on diversity. In 2021, none of the 20 acting nominations went to a person of color. Advertisement

In 2022, that has changed with nominations for Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Danielle Deadwyler, Hong Chau, Viola Davis, and Ke Huy Quan in the acting categories. Gina Prince Bythewood also earned a nod as director of The Woman King.

This year, 14 of the top 24 acting nominations went to first-time nominees, another sign that the BAFTAs are trying to become more progressive.

Among the other top nominees, the Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front was the top vote-getter with 14 nominations. The German language film's nominations included Best Film, Best Director, and Adapted Screenplay. All Quiet achieved the most BAFTA nominations since The King's Speech in 2011, which equaled the mark.

Thank you @BAFTA for honoring Edward Berger's ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT with 14 nominations, including Best Film! Congratulations to the full team behind "one of the most poignant anti-war stories of all time." pic.twitter.com/HV1IKaXVot— All Quiet On The Western Front (@allquietmovie) January 19, 2023

The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once were right behind it with 10 nominations apiece. Actress Cate Blanchett earned her eighth BAFTA nomination for her role as an orchestra conductor who becomes embroiled in a growing scandal in Tár.

Notable snubs this year are the critically acclaimed Steven Spielberg film The Fablemans. It led into the BAFTAS with two Golden Globe Awards -- for Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director, but only received one BAFTA nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

The BAFTAs, like the multiple awards shows leading up to it, are one predictor of the Oscars, but per multiple reports, there is no crystal-clear picture yet, apart from expected nods for Yeoh, Blanchett, and Bassett, who have been the big winners in awards shows already.

Michelle Williams of The Fabelmans may also see an Oscar nod for Best Actress, as she did for the BAFTAs. Front-running actors include Banshees star Colin Farrell, Elvis' Austin Butler, and Brendan Fraser from The Whale, along with Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once who've also all won at key awards stops this year.

The Best Picture race is also shaping up as the Banshees of Insherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once continue their run of nominations.

The diversity of the 2023 nominations comes from changes to the BAFTA organization that have been implemented over the past three award seasons. In that time, they've expanded their membership ranks, the acting and best director categories, and the list of films to encourage viewership of a broader slate of movies.

The 2023 show, which has been pre-recorded in the past, will announce the last four major categories live and there will be two hosts, one from Southbank Center's Royal Festival Hall and another from a new BAFTA's Backstage Studio that promises more behind-the-scenes coverage. They will also continue the music performances that debuted on the show last year.

The BAFTA Awards will be handed out on Feb. 19. You can see a full list of nominees here.

BEST FILM

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Congrats to our Outstanding British Film nominees! AFTERSUN THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN BRIAN AND CHARLES EMPIRE OF LIGHT GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE LIVING ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL SEE HOW THEY RUN THE SWIMMERS THE WONDER #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/TubCcyzXNz— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 19, 2023

Aftersun

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire Of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Aftersun -- Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

Blue Jean -- Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady -- Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande -- Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion -- Maia Kenworthy (Director)

DIRECTOR

All Quiet On The Western Front -- Edward Berger

The Banshees Of Inisherin -- Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave -- Park Chan-Wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once --Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár -- Todd Field

The Woman King-- Gina Prince-Bythewood

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett --Tár

Viola Davis -- The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler --Till

Ana De Armas -- Blonde

Emma Thompson -- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh -- Everything Everywhere All At Once

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler -- Elvis

Colin Farrell -- The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser -- The Whale

Daryl Mccormack -- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal -- Aftersun

Bill Nighy -- Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett -- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau -- The Whale

Kerry Condon -- The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon -- Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis -- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan -- She Said

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson -- The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan --The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan -- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne -- The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch -- All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward -- Empire of Light