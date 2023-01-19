Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck suggested Las Vegas wedding

1/5

Jennifer Lopez discussed her wedding to Ben Affleck on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez says her husband, Ben Affleck, was the one who suggested their Las Vegas wedding. The 53-year-old singer and actress discussed her wedding to Affleck, 50, during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Advertisement

Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas in July and had a second wedding with family and friends in Georgia in August.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez said stress about the wedding led her and Affleck to marry first in Las Vegas.

"We were planning to get married in August in Savannah -- family's going to be there, everybody's going to be there. And it was so stressful," Lopez said.

In addition, Lopez said she had "a little PTSD" from her previous relationship with Affleck, which ended when they called off their wedding in 2004. The couple went on to marry other people and reconnected in 2021 after their most recent relationships ended.

"This time, we still had a little PTSD, so I was just like, 'Is this happening? Is this really happening?'" Lopez said. "We were so happy and of course it was happening but I just felt like the wedding was so stressful. One day, Ben just says, '[Expletive] it. Let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'"

Lopez previously said on Good Morning America that calling off her first wedding to Affleck was "the biggest heartbreak" of her life.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony and has two children, twins Emme and Max, with Anthony. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner and has three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with the actress.

Lopez will next star with Josh Duhamel in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video. Lopez and Duhamel attended the film's Los Angeles premiere Wednesday.

