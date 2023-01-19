Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 19, 2023 / 9:36 AM

Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck suggested Las Vegas wedding

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Lopez discussed her wedding to Ben Affleck on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jennifer Lopez discussed her wedding to Ben Affleck on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez says her husband, Ben Affleck, was the one who suggested their Las Vegas wedding.

The 53-year-old singer and actress discussed her wedding to Affleck, 50, during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement

Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas in July and had a second wedding with family and friends in Georgia in August.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez said stress about the wedding led her and Affleck to marry first in Las Vegas.

"We were planning to get married in August in Savannah -- family's going to be there, everybody's going to be there. And it was so stressful," Lopez said.

In addition, Lopez said she had "a little PTSD" from her previous relationship with Affleck, which ended when they called off their wedding in 2004. The couple went on to marry other people and reconnected in 2021 after their most recent relationships ended.

"This time, we still had a little PTSD, so I was just like, 'Is this happening? Is this really happening?'" Lopez said. "We were so happy and of course it was happening but I just felt like the wedding was so stressful. One day, Ben just says, '[Expletive] it. Let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'"

Advertisement

Lopez previously said on Good Morning America that calling off her first wedding to Affleck was "the biggest heartbreak" of her life.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony and has two children, twins Emme and Max, with Anthony. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner and has three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with the actress.

Lopez will next star with Josh Duhamel in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video. Lopez and Duhamel attended the film's Los Angeles premiere Wednesday.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show' Netflix unveils 2023 film slate: 'Rebel Moon, 'Murder Mystery 2' among titles Storm Reid says she watches all of Shedeur Sanders' football games

Latest Headlines

'BMF' renewed for a third season after Season 2 premiere
TV // 1 hour ago
'BMF' renewed for a third season after Season 2 premiere
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Starz series "BMF" has earned a third season renewal just after the gritty show produced by 50 Cent made its second season premiere.
'Missing' filmmakers expand on 'Searching' technology, Easter eggs
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Missing' filmmakers expand on 'Searching' technology, Easter eggs
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The directors and producers of "Missing" explain how they incorporated new technology in the "Searching" sequel and reveal some Easter eggs fans can look for.
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV // 6 hours ago
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show" introduces an endearing new cast of teenagers from 30 years ago, who shine after the cameos from original cast members give them space.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Actor Jodie Sweetin and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg turn 41, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 19.
Ted, Nate face off in first 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 pic
TV // 14 hours ago
Ted, Nate face off in first 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 pic
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the first image from "Ted Lasso" Season 3 on Wednesday and announced the show would return this Spring.
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
TV // 18 hours ago
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "The Reluctant Traveler" on Wednesday. Eugene Levy hosts and produces the travel series, premiering Feb. 24 .
Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer
Music // 20 hours ago
Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen, will release the single album "Second Wind" in February.
Anthony Hopkins to play Roman emperor in Roland Emmerich gladiator show
TV // 20 hours ago
Anthony Hopkins to play Roman emperor in Roland Emmerich gladiator show
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Peacock and AGC Studios announced Anthony Hopkins leading the cast of the gladiator show "Those About to Die" on Wednesday. The Roland Emmerich directed series begins production in March.
'Shrinking' trailer: Harrison Ford helps guide Jason Segel through grief
TV // 20 hours ago
'Shrinking' trailer: Harrison Ford helps guide Jason Segel through grief
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Shrinking," a new comedy-drama series starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams, is coming to Apple TV+.
Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Music // 20 hours ago
Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38
Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38
Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'
Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head'
Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement