Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 19, 2023 / 12:55 PM

Angela Bassett on 'The Late Late Show:' 'I Don't Take Anything for Granted'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Angela Bassett appears backstage with her award for Best Supporting Actress award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. Bassett appeared with actor/superfan Bryan Tyree Henry on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Angela Bassett appears backstage with her award for Best Supporting Actress award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. Bassett appeared with actor/superfan Bryan Tyree Henry on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Angela Bassett made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night. Corden's other guest, Atlanta and Causeway actor Bryan Tyree Henry, turned into a late-night talk show host himself by taking to interview Bassett.

The backstory is that Henry credits Bassett with making him realize he wanted to be an actor. He recently met the Wakanda Forever star, but said that he was too intimidated to say much to the actress.

Advertisement

So, Corden allowed Tyree to temporarily sit in his chair to ask questions. While Corden and Henry must have planned the switch ahead of time, Bassett was momentarily taken aback.

"I've been ambushed," she said jokingly, and then asked Corden, "Well where you going?" as he stepped aside to allow Tyree his spot on the couch to ask some prepared questions.

Advertisement

Addressing Bassett as 'Dame' Angela Bassett, saying that if knighting were available in America, she would deserve the honor, Tyree asked a few questions he said he believed the public wanted to know about the 64-year-old actress.

Bassett, who also stars on the Fox procedural 9-1-1, has been receiving some of the most glowing accolades of her recent career for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"Indeed, I do. I get little butterflies, but I think that's OK," she answered. "It shows that you're still in love with what you do, you're still excited about it, and I really don't take anything for granted."

Bassett returned the admiration, telling Henry, "That as a completely brilliant artist whose work that I have come to admire and love, I appreciate the work that you do and hope to be lucky enough one day to work with you. [I love] your vulnerability and sensitivity and strength, and you just bad [expletive]."

Corden took over hosting duties after that exchange, asking Bassett if her career thrived after her Oscar nomination for playing Tina Turner in What's Love Got To Do With It in 1994. Bassett lost out to Holly Hunter for The Piano but many observers and fans thought she deserved the award.

Advertisement

"The timing was different then. Black women weren't in a very significant way in movies at that time," Basset replied.

"So, you had to wait. Wait for the timing to be right. Wait for the directors like Katherine Bigelowin Strange Days. You had to wait for the writers like Terry McMillan in How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

You had to wait for those projects to happen for those artists to create, you know? And then to be ready when they were. So, it took a minute."

Bassett joked that after filming the physically demanding leading role in the Turner biopic, she took a 17-month nap. Bassett also discussed her future in the MCU. Spoiler alert - it's possible that she could make a return to the series despite her storyline ending in the current film.

"I was crestfallen," Bassett said of her character's arc in Wakanda Forever. "I was heartbroken when I got to that page in the script."

She says that she was somewhat reassured after a conversation with director Ryan Coogler, when he told her, "Don't worry about it. You can always come back."

As Marvel fans know regardless of a character's fate, there are numerous ways to return. Henry summed it up, saying, "You can be resurrected in a hot [expletive] minute."

Advertisement

Bassett just received another Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Wakanda Forever. The BAFTA awards announced her among the nominees Thursday.

Earlier this month, Bassett won a Critics Choice award and a Golden Globe for playing Queen Ramonda, exponentially increasing her chances for an Oscar nod. If she gets it, she'd become the first actor or actress to receive the honor for an MCU film.

Read More

'Missing' filmmakers expand on 'Searching' technology, Easter eggs Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler' Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel

Latest Headlines

TXT share track list for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Music // 46 minutes ago
TXT share track list for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a track list for the EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
TV // 59 minutes ago
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Gossip Girl," a teen drama starring Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak, won't return for Season 3.
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
TV // 1 hour ago
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Starz renewed "Outlander" for an eighth and final season and officially greenlit the "Blood of My Blood" prequel series.
'Trainwreck' director Judd Apatow to host DGA Awards
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Trainwreck' director Judd Apatow to host DGA Awards
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Trainwreck" director Judd Apatow will host the Directors Guild of America Awards for a fourth time.
Kim Kardashian buys cross necklace worn by Princess Diana
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian buys cross necklace worn by Princess Diana
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian bought the Attallah cross, an amethyst and diamond necklace worn by Princess Diana, for nearly $200,000.
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actress Tatyana Ali will play a new character in the Peacock reboot "Bel-Air."
Pink Floyd to release 'Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary box set
Music // 3 hours ago
Pink Floyd to release 'Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary box set
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Pink Floyd will release a new "Dark Side of the Moon" box set in honor of the album's 50th anniversary.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Banshees of Insherin' lead BAFTA nominations
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Banshees of Insherin' lead BAFTA nominations
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The British Film and TV Awards nominations were announced Thursday with "Everything, Everywhere All at Once" and "The Banshees of Insherin" leading the pack.
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman taking break from band
Music // 3 hours ago
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman taking break from band
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman said he is "stepping away" from the band to focus on his mental health.
Met Gala: Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa among 2023 co-chairs
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Met Gala: Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa among 2023 co-chairs
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will co-chair the Met Gala, which will honor late designer Karl Lagerfeld.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38
Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement