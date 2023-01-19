Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 19, 2023 / 12:31 PM

'Trainwreck' director Judd Apatow to host DGA Awards

By Annie Martin
Judd Apatow will host the Directors Guild of America Awards for a fourth time. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Judd Apatow will host the Directors Guild of America Awards for a fourth time. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Trainwreck director Judd Apatow will return to host the 2023 Directors Guild of America Awards.

The DGA announced Thursday that Apatow, 55, will host the 75th annual awards show in February.

This year's ceremony will take place Feb. 18 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

2023 will mark Apatow's fourth time hosting the awards, having previously hosted in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

"I am so honored to host the DGA Awards for the fourth time. If I was ever nominated, I would stop," Apatow joked in a statement.

"I'm thrilled that we landed Judd for this special anniversary DGA Awards show 75 years in the making. Never underestimate the power of a Chipotle gift card. Judd's a comedy genius that can be counted upon to keep things moving -- and as host, he doesn't have to worry about getting played off the stage," DGA Awards chair Beth McCarthy-Miller added.

The DGA Awards honor outstanding directors in feature films, documentaries, television and commercials.

Apatow has directed such films as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This is 40, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island.

