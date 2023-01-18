Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38

Jamin Pugh, known as the wrestler Jay Briscoe, died after being involved in a car accident Tuesday in Laurel, Dele. Photo by ゾーヒョー/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jamin Pugh, known by his professional wrestling stage name "Jay Briscoe," has died after he was involved in a car accident in Laurel, Del., Delaware State Police announced Wednesday. He was 38. Police said Pugh was driving his Chevrolet Silverado 2500 eastbound at about 5 p.m. EST Tuesday in Laurel when a Chevrolet Silverado 1500, going westbound, crossed the center line and collided with Pugh's pickup truck Advertisement

Authorities said Lillyanne Ternahan, 27, was the driver of the other truck and also died at the scene. Pugh's 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old daughter, who also were in his truck, were taken to a local hospital and were in critical condition when admitted.

Pugh's wife, Ashley Pugh, provided an update about her daughters early Wednesday on Facebook.

"We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back," Pugh wrote. "Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. We believe in the power of prayer! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again!

"Pray for Jayleigh, who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!

Advertisement It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/g95ID0ZnDW— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2023

It is not yet known if alcohol was involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Tony Khan, the founder of All Elite Wrestling and owner of Ringer of Honor tweeted Tuesday night. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest in peace Jamin."

Pugh and his brother, Mark, started his wrestling career as a teenager. The "Briscoes" held the ROH tag team title 12 times and beat FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) at the 2022 Final Battle on Dec. 10 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The Briscoes were inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame last year. Jay Briscoe also held two ROH world singles titles.

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2023